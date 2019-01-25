Louis Vuitton designed a luxury Jenga set priced at $2,400

The storied French fashion house Louis Vuitton, known for its luxury logo-bedecked leather goods, is entering into the gaming arena.

Louis Vuitton’s latest release will have Hasbro shaking in its boots or LV chunky dad sneakers.

Enter: FW Jenga. Yes, you read that right. Louis Vuitton is releasing a Jenga set.

The game comes after the much-anticipated second menswear collection from much-hyped creative director Virgil Abloh, which attracted an impressive front-row lineup — Timothee Chalamet, Naomi Campbell, Offset and Frank Ocean — to view Michael Jackson-inspired crystal-beaded jackets and a set reimagined from the NYC sidewalk from the “Billie Jean” video.

But don’t be fooled — this isn’t your typical, old-school, wood-balancing-block game.

LV’s luxury upgrade features 54 LV monogrammed plexiglass cubes that will set you back a cool $2,400.

Totally worth it, right?

An official release date hasn’t been put on the books but we think it’s safe to assume the FW Jenga set will likely sell out despite its high price tag.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.