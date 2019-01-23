Chanel debuts 'wedding dress'-inspired swimsuit during Paris Fashion Week

Getting married in 15 minutes, but need to be at a pool party in 20? Chanel has just the thing.

During its spring/summer show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, the French fashion house unveiled what has since become recognized as possible the world’s first bridal swimsuit, featuring an embellished bathing cap attached to a trailing veil.

The look also graced the runway near the end of Chanel’s show, when designers often opt to showcase their most ornate looks for wedding season.

Chanel later confirmed the swimsuit was its take on a “haute couture wedding dress” on Instagram, tagging model Vittoria Ceretti in the post.

“Model Vittoria Ceretti wore an embroidered bathing suit at the end of the Spring-Summer 2019 #CHANELHauteCouture show, a summer take on an Haute Couture wedding dress,” the fashion house captioned a series of photos from the event.

Instagram commenters were divided on the look, with some praising it as a bold risk, and others expressing their confusion.

“Amazing!! Outstanding! Love the outfit!” one follower exclaimed.

“Destination wedding dress goals,” said another.

Someone else, meanwhile, likened the show to a “circus,” and wondered where one might wear such an outfit. “Wedding pool party?”

“Looks like somebody got toilet paper stuck to their head,” a commenter added.

“She’s going to dive right into her marriage,” joked another.