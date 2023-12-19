Expand / Collapse search
Last-minute Christmas gifts that'll deliver in the nick of time

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Last-minute gifts for Christmas Amazon

If you've waited until the last minute, no problem. You can ensure your items will be delivered on time by signing up for a Prime membership. (iStock)

LAST CHANCE – Snag these last-minute gifts that will be delivered on time for Christmas. Each pick is priced under $50. Continue reading...

SWITCHED AT BIRTH – A woman is spending the holidays with her birth mom after a decades-long search. Continue reading...

SANTA GOES VIRAL – Santa Claus makes waves on the internet after a little girl tells him she doesn't want to sit on his lap. Continue reading...

Katie and Adley Love and SantaKatie and Adley Love and Santa

When "Santa," whose real name is Steve Lantz, asked Adley if she wanted to sit on his lap, the young girl answered, "No." (Katie Love)

PRESENTS FOR PETS – Browse these 10 viral pet products to spoil your furry friend this Christmas. Continue reading...

UNINVITED HOLIDAY GUEST – A Texas woman is speaking out after finding an opossum hiding in her Christmas tree. Continue reading...

MOTHER MARY 'MIRACLE' – In 1996, an image bearing a striking resemblance to the Mother of Jesus Christ "appeared" in Clearwater, Florida – attracting 500,000 visitors. Continue reading...

Virgin Mary Clearwater Florida split

After an image of the Virgin Mary appeared on a building in Clearwater, Florida, thousands of people flocked to the site and sold T-shirts, took photographs, prayed and cried amid what some called a biblical "miracle." (Tampa Bay Times/ZUMAPRESS.com)

CHRISTMAS PHOTO HUNT – A set of holiday bells has gone missing. How fast can you find all three? Solve the puzzle...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.