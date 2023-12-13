15 last-minute gifts under $50 Amazon will deliver on time for Christmas

Whether you are shopping for a foodie or your mom, finding the perfect gift to make them feel special this holiday season doesn't have to cost a fortune. We've selected some of Amazon's bestsellers and compiled a list of gifts under $50 that will please most people on your holiday list.

Here are 15 gifts that cost less than $50 that are sure to impress:

Gifts for her that cost less than $50

Gifts for the home chef under $50

Electronic gifts under $50

Trending toys under $50

Gifts that will wow him under $50

Nine West Women's Floral Dial Strap Watch $36.75, now $20.24

This Nine West Women's Floral Dial Strap Watch features a 3D printed floral dial and a pink faux leather strap for a fashionable look. The watch comes in a gift box and is 45% off the list price.

Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings $21.99

Kate Spade's New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings will please any minimalist looking to add understated glamor to their look. These earrings are multi-colored, so they easily pair with most things. Customers like the appearance of the earrings. They say the colors are very pretty and stand out.

SmileBelle Jade necklace for women $9.99

The SmileBelle Jade necklace for women is more than just a pretty piece of jewelry. The jade stone can help you calm down, make you feel peaceful, and release pressure. It is the perfect spiritual gift for yoga lovers practicing relaxation and meditation.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender $59.99, now $44.99

The idea of a hand blender may seem like something other than an inspired option, but the sleek design of this KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender will make any home chef happy. This variable-speed corded hand blender features an 8" removable blending arm with a four-point stainless steel blade to blend everything from smoothies to milkshakes, soups, sauces and so much more.

Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes $19.99, now $17.99

This Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes is perfect for the coffee lover not ready to commit to an espresso machine fully. They can create various types of foam from dairy and non-dairy alternatives for your cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $39.99, now $32.99

This Fullstar Vegetable Chopper will have them chopping, slicing and dicing ingredients like a seasoned chef! The chopper includes four blades: fine and medium dicer, julienne and ribbon spiralizer. Reviews said the chopper is easy to set up and use, saving them a lot of time in food preparation.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock $59.99, now $39.99

Add Alexa to your nightstand with this Amazon Echo DOT with clock. This popular smart speaker features a sleek design and an improved LED display that shows the time, weather, song titles and more.

Apple EarPods Headphones $15.99

Go old school with these Apple EarPods Headphones boasting high-quality speakers inside engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss.

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera $34.99, now $19.99

The Blink Mini smart security camera will let them add surveillance security without breaking the bank. Designed for indoor use, this camera offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio, and it can capture video both during the day and at night.

Cocomelon - Splish Splash JJ Doll $19.29, now $15.99

The 9" Splish Splash JJ doll is inspired by the hit kid's show, CoComelon! It comes with a shark bath squirter, an inflatable floatie, swim trunks and a towel.

Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit $45.90, now $34.99

If the child on your list is into making slime, this Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit is the perfect gift. The kit includes everything needed for hours of sensory fun, making butter slime, cloud slime and foam slimes. It is 52% off the list price.

Barbie Dollhouse, Portable 1-Story Playset with Pool $44.50, now $42.11

This space-saving, portable Barbie Dollhouse is full of fun. The dollhouse unfolds to reveal two-plus feet of indoor and outdoor storytelling fun. It features a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and outdoor pool.

Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill $34.99

This Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill will give him the gift of year-long grilling. The indoor grill features a high searing temperature that locks in flavor and an adjustable temperature knob to customize grilling.

18" Screen Magnifier $45.95

If he uses his phone to watch his favorite shows and movies, this screen will magnify any image or video to make it more comfortable. The magnifier works like a phone projector screen, effectively doubling your screen size so you can enjoy movies and videos on your smartphone to the fullest in HD.

PLACE4PRINT Embroidered Chef Apron $33.55

With this customized chef apron, he will feel like a contestant in the latest chef reality show. Your foodie will love the quality and appearance of this embroidered apron.