Twenty-seven years ago today, a rainbow-tinged image of what appeared to be the Virgin Mary covered the side of a financial building in Clearwater, Florida.

She showed up on Dec. 17, 1996, just days before Christmas — and within no time, visitors flooded the area to see what some would call a "miracle." The appearance was later dubbed "Our Lady of Clearwater."

"Who remembers this Clearwater, Florida (Pinellas County), stained-glass image of ‘Madonna, the Virgin Mary of Clearwater, just off U.S. 19, at Drew Street and the BELIEVERS who flocked to it in droves?" the "Your Pinellas History Page" on Facebook shared in 2019. "Even blocking traffic."

"A church leased the building and set up chairs, so you could sit or stand nearby," the Facebook post continued.

"Some [even skeptical web pages] suggested 'more earthly' explanations, such as being caused by reclaimed water, from the sprinklers."

As the image of Mary beamed on the south side of the 22,000-foot-tall building, local news reporters caught wind of the phenomenon — and within weeks, crowds swelled by the thousands. People prayed, got married, lit candles and lined rosary beads across tables in front of the building.

The sight had visitors overwhelmed with emotions — some even falling to the ground in tears.

Known throughout Christianity as the Mother of Jesus or the Mother of God, among many other titles, the Holy Mother Mary receives devotion and prayer from Catholics across the globe.

"Mary is the model of perfect love and obedience to Christ. God preserved Mary from sin, and she conceived our Lord by the power of the Holy Spirit, bringing Christ into our world," writes catholicscomehome.org, a faith resource site.

In the Catholic faith, a devotion to Mary is "essential," according to the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land (FFHL), a D.C.-based nonprofit group.

"Mary’s unique role as the Mother of God, her powerful intercession and her example of faith and discipleship make her an important figure for Catholics," the FFHL writes on its webpage about the importance of devotion to Mary.

"Through various forms of Marian devotion, such as the Rosary, the Angelus, and the Immaculate Heart, Catholics can deepen their relationship with Mary and grow closer to God. By turning to Mary and seeking her intercession, Catholics are able to experience the love and mercy of God in a deeper way."

Police have estimated that visitors totaled nearly 500,000 since Mary’s initial "arrival," multiple news outlets reported.

The Tampa Bay Times wrote in 2019, "The city had to install portable restrooms and sidewalks, while police cracked down on illegal vendors trying to peddle merchandise to the visitors. Later, a nearby car wash would sell T-shirts bearing a photograph of the window for $9.99 (that would be $16.38 in 2019 dollars)."

In addition to snapping photos, engaging in worship and weeping, some pilgrims and clergy members told reporters how the religious occurrence made them feel.

"I stepped out of my car and the presence of God just almost drew me to my knees," Mary Stewart, pastor of the Campaigning for Jesus Christian Center in Tampa, told the St. Petersburg Times, which is now the Tampa Bay Times, in 1996.

"I believe it is here to get people’s attention that we are living in the last days … to get ready to meet the soon-coming King."

In May 1997, vandals defaced the image of Mary with a liquid that ended up streaking the apparition, the St. Pete Catalyst reported in 2021.

Then, in June 1997, "after a day of heavy thunderstorms, the image [was] somehow washed clean and back to its Christmastime glory," the article stated.

In 1998, roughly two years after the "appearance" of the Blessed Mother, Texas-based sculptor Felix Avalos was called to craft a crucifix that would sit outside the building.

"The Body of Christ will be 9 feet plus the cross," Avalos wrote in his journal on Oct. 19, 1998, according to Shepherds of Christ Ministries, which later purchased the building. "Next I need to do the drawing and figure for the amount of lumber I will need."

Fox News Digital reached out to Shepherds of Christ Ministries for comment.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Avalos for comment through the ministry.

It reportedly took Avalos over two years to carve the Jesus and crucifix, which measures 21 feet and weighs over a ton.

The piece was carved from a cedar tree, the Tampa Tribune reported, according to visionsofjesuschrist.com.

Avalos was reportedly not paid for his work — and Shepherds of Christ had given him room and board while he was separated from his family, including his wife of 44 years.

"Finally, in the middle of the night on June 3, he made the last cut. Overcome with emotion, he called his wife in tears. ‘I can't begin to describe the joy,’ he said," according to the Tribune.

In 2004, a teenager shattered the head of Mary using a slingshot. Shepherds of Christ did not press charges, the St. Pete Catalyst reported.

The 18-year-old who reportedly did this spent 10 days in jail for his offense, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"He was also fined $1,200, to pay for replacement windows," the St. Pete Catalyst wrote.

Today, the image of Mary still graces the building, though her head and veil are still not there.

Doris Jones, president of Shepherds of Christ Ministries, told The Tablet of the Diocese of Brooklyn that people still gather to pray before Mary and the Jesus-adorned crucifix.

"She said the image ‘means a lot to people’ and that many who continue to come back are ‘turning to Mary, asking for help,’" the same source reported in 2023.

The Our Lady of Clearwater site is located at 21649 US-19 N in Clearwater, Florida.

Fox News Digital reached out to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater for comment.