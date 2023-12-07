10 viral pet products you can find on Amazon to spoil your best friend

Deciphering between what you need and don't need regarding pet essentials can be tricky, given the vast number of products available today. We've selected 10 pet products that will make your and your pets' day to day more enjoyable. We've chosen a range of viral pet products that will ease the everyday tasks of owning a pet and make your best friend feel spoiled.

Here are 10 viral pet products you will want to check out to make pet parenting easier:

Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera Treat Dispenser $99.00, $69.00

Ever wonder what your dog gets up to when you are not home? The Furbo Dog Camera is a treat-tossing dog camera that can help solve that mystery. The camera lets you see, talk and toss treats to your dog when you're not home. It also has barking alerts, two-way talk and night vision.

7-in-1 Pet Grooming Vacuum $109.00, now $79.99

This 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Vacuum while you brush to prevent mats and de-shed your animal. The pet grooming vacuum will help you give your pet head-to-toe-care and keep your home clean.

LumoLeaf Dog Water Bowl $16.63

This LumoLeaf Dog Water Bowl is spill- and splash-free; you can take it on the go. The water bowl also dispenses water slowly to help prevent vomiting and gulping. It has a floating disk and anti-slip base to prevent water from splashing and overflowing. It is also dishwasher-safe and durable.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $23.99, now $15.98

The Dexas MudBuster is a portable dog paw washer that can clean a dog's dirty or muddy paws. It features soft, gentle, thick silicone bristles inside an easy-to-grip tumbler. To use, add a little water, insert the muddy paw, do the twist and dab the paw dry.

Pet Feeder Storage Stand $52.24

This pet feeder storage stand can help keep your pet's food and water clean and organized. It can also be a great way to add storage space to your home.

Leisure Small Dog Car Seat for Small Dogs $55.99

This dog bed for the car is a waterproof dog booster seat that can be used in a car's front or back seat. It has storage pockets, a clip-on safety leash and thickened memory foam.

SIWA MARY Small Dog Bed with Attached Blanket $34.98

This SIWA MARY Small Dog Bed with an attached blanket has a built-in hoodie to keep your dog calm and cozy. The interior sleep surface is lined with ultra soft short plush fabric and the exterior features a grey plush fabric, which looks stylish and cute.

DogBuddy Pooper Scooper $24.99, now $13.99

The DogBuddy Pooper Scooper is a portable pooper scooper that can be hooked onto a leash. It has a waste bag compartment and a long handle, so you don't have to bend or squat.

Bodhi Dog Finger Toothbrush $23.99

Bodhi Dog finger toothbrushes are soft, flexible, and gentle and are designed to make oral care for your pet easy and comfortable. These brushes are effective at removing tartar and freshening breath and are disposable.

Automatic Dog Ball Launcher $110.99

This Automatic Dog Ball Launcher is perfect for giving your pup the mental & physical exercise they need, especially when you're busy or tired. You can choose between short, medium or far distances (up to 30ft!).