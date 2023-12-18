Christmas photo hunt: How fast can you find three hidden bells?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is challenging your attention to detail with a festive, holiday-inspired puzzle.

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, is sharing the puzzle with Fox News Digital, which features three bells hidden throughout a cozy Christmas scene.

Helpful hint: All three bells are the same color.

Dudás first posted this puzzle in 2021 on his Facebook page, where his followers commented about their success in locating the hidden objects.

"This was the first time I needed to look at the solution! Merry Christmas!!" one social media user commented.

"I love this picture! Thanks for this!," another user wrote. "I’ve found only two bells so far, but I’ll get back to it and root out that third one."

This puzzle appeared to divide people, with some finding the hidden objects quickly and others reporting it to be a Christmas challenge.

"One jumped right into my eye, but #3 was tricky! Well done, as always and Merry Christmas!" one user noted.

"This was one of the quickest I found!! Must be a holiday miracle!," another user commented.

Dudás is a comic author and artist.

He's published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and a festive book just in time for the holidays, "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares all of his brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media.

Need help identifying all three bells?

See the solution on Dudás' website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2020/12/santas-hat-solution.html