Shopping for made-in-America products for Christmas? Here are 3 companies to check out

Holiday shopping is in full swing right now.

Representatives from some American-made businesses joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday to reveal some strong gift ideas made right here in the U.S.A.

With shipping and labor costs skyrocketing as the holidays near, shoppers can buy from these small businesses right here in America.

For the chef in the house, check out 360 Cookware — a cookware business based in Wisconsin.

Founders Beth and Brian Hurley joined the program to discuss why their products make a great purchase.

"It’s the last pan you’ll ever buy," said Brian Hurley.

The 360 Cookware products are multi-ply with three layers, including a stainless outer layer and an aluminum middle layer for heat conductivity — and they have no coating.

The bakeware is also non-stick, perfect for baking a holiday dessert.

"Bakeware is amazing. The cookies always come out nice and perfect," said Beth Hurley.

The multi-generational company makes all products exclusively in America and is offering a promo code for Fox fans.

Customers can go to 360cookware.com and use code "FOXNEWS" to get 25% off their purchase.

A business owner whose company makes pet treats joined to discuss his brand and the products they create in America.

Chew Max owner Bob Baran has a family-owned business of pet treats in Michigan.

The treats are made for dogs or cats and are all-natural, in a variety of products and flavors.

Customers can visit shop.chewmaxpet.com and use code "FOX10" for 10% off their purchase.

Metal Art of Wisconsin co-founder Shane Henderson also joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his handcrafted American flags.

"These are butcher block, mahogany maple hand-sanded flags," he said.

Henderson was featured on the 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards: His company made the awards that were given out to recipients.

The handmade American flags come in a multitude of different sizes.

Customers can visit freedomcabinet.com and use code "FOX22" to get 22% off their purchase.

