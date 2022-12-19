Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last-minute shopping: Holiday gift ideas for the DIY-er in your life

Home contractor Skip Bedell and his wife Alison shared last-minute gift ideas for the holidays

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Hanukkah has arrived and Christmas is just days away — sending many people into a frenzy looking for last-minute holiday gift ideas. 

With little time left to ship packages, many Americans are hoping to find a gift in-store. 

Home contractor Skip Bedell and his wife Alison joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning, Dec. 19, to share some gift ideas for the doer in your household. 

Bedell showed multiple tool kits that are sold in-store (and are in stock) at Home Depot. 

Milwaukee Tools has various tools available, such as a large wrench, a sander and more. 

"For the crafters, they’re doing to love this," he said on "Fox & Friends." 

Bedell said the brand has high-quality power tools, accessories and gadgets for the doer and DIY-er in your house.

"They have everything they need to take to the job site right here," he said. 

Bedell said Milwaukee Tools come with great cases to keep everything organized, neat and in one place. 

Bedell showed off a 56-piece mechanical set with various drill bits included in the hard case. 

"If you have a mechanic in the family, this is a really beautiful hard kit," he said. 

Bedell’s wife, Alison, showed the hosts a 150-battery organizer kit that includes a battery tester as well. 

"Who has a battery tester at home? Nobody," she said. 

Bedell showed a kit for different drill bits to keep everything organized. 

Bedell said the battery tester is the "best part" of the gift.

Looking for entertainment while on the job? 

Bedell recommended a Tzumi Bluetooth speaker to either take to the job site or to use at home while completing a task. 

"This is the best gift for $30 bucks — you can’t go wrong," he said. 

Bedell showed off a rolling Bluetooth speaker, which retails for $29 at Home Depot. 

The rolling, mega-bass speaker has LED lights and retails for $29 at the Home Depot. 

The Bedells also mentioned various stocking stuffers still in stock, such as gloves, a headlight, tape and a snow scraper. 

For more information on the gifts mentioned above, visit skipbedell.com. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 