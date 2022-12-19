Last-minute shopping: Holiday gift ideas for the DIY-er in your life

Hanukkah has arrived and Christmas is just days away — sending many people into a frenzy looking for last-minute holiday gift ideas.

With little time left to ship packages, many Americans are hoping to find a gift in-store.

Home contractor Skip Bedell and his wife Alison joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning, Dec. 19, to share some gift ideas for the doer in your household.

Bedell showed multiple tool kits that are sold in-store (and are in stock) at Home Depot.

Milwaukee Tools has various tools available, such as a large wrench, a sander and more.

"For the crafters, they’re doing to love this," he said on "Fox & Friends."

Bedell said the brand has high-quality power tools, accessories and gadgets for the doer and DIY-er in your house.

"They have everything they need to take to the job site right here," he said.

Bedell showed off a 56-piece mechanical set with various drill bits included in the hard case.

"If you have a mechanic in the family, this is a really beautiful hard kit," he said.

Bedell’s wife, Alison, showed the hosts a 150-battery organizer kit that includes a battery tester as well.

"Who has a battery tester at home? Nobody," she said.

Bedell said the battery tester is the "best part" of the gift.

Looking for entertainment while on the job?

Bedell recommended a Tzumi Bluetooth speaker to either take to the job site or to use at home while completing a task.

"This is the best gift for $30 bucks — you can’t go wrong," he said.

The rolling, mega-bass speaker has LED lights and retails for $29 at the Home Depot.

The Bedells also mentioned various stocking stuffers still in stock, such as gloves, a headlight, tape and a snow scraper.

For more information on the gifts mentioned above, visit skipbedell.com.