Kylie Jenner selling 'rise and shine' sweatshirts inspired by her viral meme-ified moment

You know that phrase that we’ve all been saying forever? Kylie Jenner is going to start making money from it now.

Yes, Jenner is now selling clothing items inspired by her viral “rise and shine” moment, first shared last week in a YouTube tour of her Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters.

In the clip, Jenner gives her fans a look at her office space, which includes a playroom for her daughter Stormi. Near the end of the video, Jenner enters the playroom, flicks on a light switch, and rouses Stormi by singing the phrase “rise and shine” in her breathiest tone.

The melodic moment soon went viral and became something of a meme among Jenner's friends and fans — and of course Jenner took notice.

On Thursday, Jenner herself re-shared the snippet on her online store’s Instagram page, but this time the clip was followed by images of two hooded sweatshirts featuring the words “riiise” and “shiiinnee” on front, or down the sleeves.

“KylieJennerShop.com,” was the only caption included in the post.

Both sweaters are now available through her official shop, each selling for $65.

Jenner’s shoppers aren’t the only ones interested in her “rise and shine” moment. In addition to the many memes and jokes circulating in the wake of the clip, Jenner’s own sister Kendall indicated on Thursday that she’s trying to make the “rise and shine” song her new ringtone — if she could only figure out how.

“Someone send me a step by step on how to accomplish this,” Kendall tweeted at her followers.