Woman's 'genius' trick to avoid airline baggage fee goes viral

A woman who was told her suitcase was over the weight limit had a genius way of avoiding paying the excess fee – by wearing all of her clothes.

Gel Rodriguez recently managed to reduce her suitcase from over 19 pounds of clothing to 14 pounds, thanks to the number of layers she wore.

Posting a picture to Facebook, Rodriguez posed in her outfit with what appeared to be at least three tops, two pairs of trousers and four cardigans.

It remains unclear exactly which airline she was travelling with.

Her genius technique quickly gained fans, being shared nearly 20,000 times on Facebook.

Rodriguez later told Vice that she "didn't want to pay" the fee because the excess weight was so small.

However, she didn't advise other passengers to try the same method.

"It was really hot,” she recalled.

Facebook users were fans of the technique, with many posting laughing emoji’s.

It is hardly the first time a passenger has resorted to extreme measures to avoid paying extra money.

A Thomas Cook passenger avoided the $80 excess fee earlier this year by wearing four dresses, two pairs of shorts and a dress around her neck. Many compared her to Joey from "Friends" after looking much bigger due to the volume of layers.

Another man put on 15 tops to avoid paying the $120 baggage fee with EasyJet.

