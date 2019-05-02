Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh releases first branded item: drinkable collagen

One month after launching her new lifestyle site Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled her very first branded wellness product: a duo of drinkable collagen powders created in collaboration with Vital Proteins.

The Vital Proteins x Poosh Blueberry & Lemon Collagen Vibes powder ($44), according to the product page, “combines all the wellness benefits of collagen with major superfood ingredients to help you look and feel younger and grab a hold of that coveted glow.” It contains collagen peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and amla berry.

The strawberry-flavored Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte ($49), meanwhile, features bone broth collagen along with ashwagandha “to help the body regulate stress” and magnesium and melatonin, both known to be sleep aids.

Also endorsed (and sold) by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, ingestible collagen is believed to help with hair, skin and nail health. And Kardashian appears to be a longtime fan of the stuff.

“I swear by my morning collagen drink — I never skip it. I keep my favorite collagen powder in my bedroom and mix it with room-temperature water,” she wrote in a recent Poosh post outlining her daily getting-ready routine.

“I find that collagen gives my skin a glow and keeps my hair and nails healthy. This handy little drink keeps me full all morning and carries me through my workout.”

