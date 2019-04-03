Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh lifestyle brand trolled over pricey items

In her latest venture, Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled a new e-commerce and lifestyle website called Poosh, inviting her legions of fans to #pooshtheboundaries of a health and wellness-focused regime — though some critics are arguing that the reality star’s curated collection of pricey products prove she is truly out of touch with reality.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” mainstay debuted the sleek new blog, which features diary-like entries on topics like fitness, health, beauty, travel, entertaining and parenting, with some posts peppered with recommendations for swanky products like a $75 candle, $95 face mask, $100 organic wine, $215 energy supplements, and more.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” the mom of three wrote online. “Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in – or on – your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

“I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living,” Kardashian continued.

Everyday Twitter users, meanwhile, weren’t so sure that her message was ultimately all that inclusive — or financially accessible.

“Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website be like here’s $1500 worth of different serums and a $75 candle (?) to help you “look good naked,'” one user remarked.

“How do Poosh and Goop and all these celebrities keep deceiving y'all into buying serums, teas, lotions and stuff knowing they pay for $5,000 facials, have private trainers and chefs, have an interior decorator, have professional makeup artists etc.... I have to laugh,” one critic clapped.

“Kourtney’s new “Poosh” lifestyle brand is literally the definition of what to do when you’re simply bored and you have too much money sitting in your bank account,” another agreed.

One lifestyle enthusiast went so far as to proclaim that Kardashian’s site “made” her appreciate another health-conscious celebrity’s famous – and occasionally controversial – wellness destination website.

“Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle site has actually made me appreciate Goop. Yes, Gwyn is nuts, but Poosh is so devoid of any personality at all it really is the least interesting website to look at,” one Gwyneth Paltrow fan exclaimed.

“Gwyn's like ‘Astronauts say these stickers will cure your depression!’ Kourtney's like ‘Organic wine is good.’ If you're going to be rich and unhinged at least entertain me,” they continued.

Supporters, meanwhile, quickly applauded the project and declared that the eldest Kardashian sister could do no wrong.

“If you think i’m going to start drinking turmeric tea and buy expensive skincare products just because kourtney kardashian told me to, you’re absolutely right,” one user cheered.

“I actually think there's gonna be a lot more to Poosh than people think,” another agreed.