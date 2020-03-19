Kohl's, in reaction to coronavirus outbreak, to close all stores nationwide until April 1

Kohl's is the latest business to shut its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The store announced that as of Thursday night, it will temporarily close all stores nationwide. As of now, the stores are scheduled to reopen April 1.

In a statement on the company's website, Kohl's announced that all stores would close at 7 p.m. (local time) across the nation. According to the statement, Kohl's will still serve its customers through its website and app.

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said: "To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April first. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay. We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Kohl's is joining a growing list of stores closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy's announced on Tuesday that it would close all locations by the end of the business day and remain closed through March 31.

The closure will impact all of Macy’s Inc.’s brands, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores, a press release confirmed.

Several fast-food chains, including McDonald's, Taco Bell and Starbucks are closing their dining rooms and only fulfilling to-go orders or are taking steps to prepare for this.

While some restaurant chains haven't closed their dining rooms nationwide, many have been forced to abide by city or statewide orders to close and move to only fulfilling takeout or delivery orders.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.