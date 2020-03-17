Macy's, Bloomingdale's to close until March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

Macy’s, Inc., has chosen to temporarily close all of its stores in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

The company, which owns Macy's department stores, made the announcement Tuesday that it would close all locations by the end of the business day and remain closed through March 31.

The closure will impact all of Macy’s, Inc.’s brands including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores, a press release confirmed.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

The stores will still be open for online orders, Gennette said, as well as through mobile apps. The company also disclosed that benefits and compensation will still be provided to its employees who are impacted by the closure.

The company's move comes after more and more businesses, including restaurants, bars, health clubs and other retail spaces, have been closed for at least two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.