Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

King Charles III takes ownership of Britain's swans

The tradition of royal swan ownership dates back to medieval times

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's swans have a new owner. 

Following a tradition that dates back to medieval times, swans in the U.K. belong to the monarch. Now, they belong to King Charles III, according to Reuters.

David Barber, who served as Queen Elizabeth’s swan marker for 30 years and is now the swan marker of the king, told Reuters that King Charles can claim any swan that is unmarked, swimming in open waters. 

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S HOBBIES: TIME WITH HER DOGS, HORSE RIDING, STAMP COLLECTING AND MORE

"Not all the swans belong to the king," Barber said. "But if he wishes to claim them, he can, by the royal prerogative."

This tradition of giving swan ownership to the monarch started at a time when swans were considered a delicacy, served at feasts and banquets, Barber told Reuters.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S CORGIS WILL BE CARED FOR BY PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON: REPORT

"As time went on, different people owned swans," Barber said. "The crown gave them the right to own them. And they had the young cygnets and they would fatten them up for the Christmas feasts."

The Royal Swan Marker David Barber stands by the River Thames, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth on September 12, 2022.

The Royal Swan Marker David Barber stands by the River Thames, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth on September 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

"Of course, today swans are no longer eaten, and it's all a conservation and education exercise," Barber added.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II: FANS PLAN CORGI PARADE AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE AS TRIBUTE

Barber said he met Queen Elizabeth at several events over the three decades he served as her swan marker. 

Barber, who has been the royal swan marker for 30 years, feeds swans by the River Thames. 

Barber, who has been the royal swan marker for 30 years, feeds swans by the River Thames.  (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

In 2014, Queen Elizabeth presented him with the Royal Victorian Order, Reuters reported.

"She was a very, very lovely person, Barber said. "You could get on with her very well. And she took a grand interest in all wildlife but swans as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Barber said he hopes King Charles will do the same.

"He's very keen on conservation and all this type of thing, which is absolutely brilliant for us as well," Barber said. "So hopefully he will take a nice interest in the swan population. That will help us do our job."

Reuters contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 