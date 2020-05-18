Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear brand releases line of face masks

From waist trainers to face-savers.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS launched its first collection of seamless face masks “inspired by the brand’s signature Solutionwear.”

Priced at $8 a pop (or four for $25) and available in five tonal shades that match the label’s bodysuits, briefs, bike shorts and bras, the nonmedical masks sold out in under an hour but will be restocked next week.

In a press release, SKIMS announced that it is also donating 10,000 masks to four different charities: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance.

In late March, Kardashian’s shapewear brand also pledged a $1 million donation to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others,” the 39-year-old star shared in a press release at the time.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.