Nudist organization sees uptick in members since quarantine mandates

They’re naked and unafraid.

A UK nudist organization has reported a 100% increase in new members amid the coronavirus pandemic as isolationists increasingly become comfortable with letting it all hang out during lockdown.

British Naturism, a group that promotes living everyday life without clothing, gained 210 members over the past two months -- a substantial increase from the pre-pandemic days -- while online promotional events have seen more signups than usual, reports Inews.

“Nude sunbathing seems to be the new national pastime,” British Naturism’s Andrew Welch tells the Daily Mail of the uptick in nudism, which is legal in the UK.

The marketing director of the organization for naturism tells Inews he got hooked on the butt-baring fad after ending up on a nude beach at age 14 while vacationing in France.

But Welch largely credits social isolation for the recent disrobing deluge. “I’m sure a healthy proportion of those people are suddenly able to experience nudity at home because they don’t have to get dressed,” he tells Inews. Online events people are signing up for include naked yoga, virtual pub meetups and a nude coffee morning gathering.

A spokesperson for British Naturism, which aims to make nudity more socially acceptable nationwide, tells the Daily Mail that it’s likely people are disrobing for practical reasons too, including saving money and time on laundry.

To read the full article, visit the New York Post.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.