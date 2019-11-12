Kim Kardashian adding pasties, body tape to SKIMS shapewear line

Kim Kardashian West is hoping the newest offering from her shapewear line really sticks.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur has expanded her SKIMS line to now include body tape and pasties — two underwear solutions the reality TV star has talked about in the past. However, it seems these sticky support options won’t be as controversial as her duct tape bra, or as much work as her tape bra circa 2008.

The businesswoman announced the adhesive additions to her brand’s already available collection of bras, underwear and bodysuits on Monday, noting that they will be available in three colors – Sandstone, Tigers Eye and Smokey Quartz.

The offerings, or "boob tape" as Kardashian West calls them on Instagram, will also be made from a soft, slightly stretchy material that she’s been “working on… for a really long time.”

The sweat-proof and reportedly long-lasting Body Tape and Pasties coverage options will retail for $36 and $12, respectively, and launch on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. EST.