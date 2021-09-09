Do you know how to deep clean your Keurig?

Owning a Keurig brewer means you’re being treated to quick and easy coffee or tea, but if you’re not careful it can become a home for calcium buildup and bacteria.

Luckily, this convenient countertop appliance can be cleaned up at home with a few steps.

Third-generation janitor and self-described "clean freak" Brandon Pleshek has a tried and true method that gets coffee grains and grimes out of a Keurig in less than an hour, which he’s documented on his popular TikTok account – Clean That Up.

To clean a Keurig, Pleshek recommends using white vinegar or a cleaning solution that’s been specially formulated for coffeemakers.

When the Keurig is unplugged and has had its removable parts unhooked (inner cup holder and tray), Pleshek places the parts in a bowl with warm water and a cup of vinegar while he moves on to clean the rest of the machine.

In the Keurig’s reservoir tank, Pleshek adds eight ounces of vinegar or cleaning solution and mixes it with cold water. The mixture can then be run through the machine a few times before it needs to be left for 30 minutes for complete disinfection.

Pleshek said he fills the reservoir to the top with clean water and "likes to rinse three full tanks through" to ensure all the solution has been removed. The unhooked parts can then be thoroughly rinsed, dried and placed back into the machine.

While Pleshek originally shared his Keurig cleaning method when a TikTok user asked him to last year, he told Fox News, "The cleaning method still holds true and works great."

The video has gone on to reach more than 715,400 users on the app and has racked up more than 69,700 likes.

"This video is a great example of how cool TikTok is," Pleshek wrote in an email. "Your videos are constantly shared with new audiences all over the world and always have a chance at going viral. It's like casting a huge net into the ocean, you never know what you'll get."

Keurig sells its own cleaning solution, which the brand calls a "descaler." The company recommends cleaning out brewers with its descaling solution every three to six months.

"Descaling is an important part of cleaning your Keurig brewer," the company’s Brew Maintenance webpage states. "This process removes calcium deposits, or scale, that can build up inside a coffee maker over time. Calcium and scale are non-toxic, but left unattended, they can hinder your brewer's performance."

Representatives for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.