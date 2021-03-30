TikTok hack for DIY lazy Susan made with household items praised as 'revolutionary'

Spice cabinet organization just got easier for people who aren’t afraid of DIY home improvement projects.

A viral TikTok video made by Kathryn Snearly from Do It On a Dime is showing social media users how to make an affordable lazy Susan — for spices, oils or seasonings — that fits inside a cabinet.

Using only three items, the YouTuber and lifestyle blogger created the DIY lazy Susan with two stackable pans and a pack of marbles.

"Fix your life from the Dollar Store," Snearly captioned the video, which shows her placing even-sized marbles into a shallow round pan before she covers it with second pan. Snearly’s clip skips to the end result: a fully rotatable lazy Susan that holds an assortment of spice containers.

Since sharing her kitchen organization hack on March 13, Snearly’s video has amassed more than 5.7 views and 1 million likes, The post has also garnered more than 8,200 comments, many of which voice praise for Snearly’s ingenuity.

"You are too powerful," the post’s top commenter wrote.

"What …. This is revolutionary," another noted.

A different TikTok user expressed their gratitude for the DIY project with a comment that reads: "Thank you!!! I love cheap [inventions] that really work."

Although some users were impressed with Snearly’s post, the DIY hack has been showcased before, by different creators. Videos using the hashtag #lazysusan have racked up a collective 7.3 million views on TikTok to date, and some show the exact same method Snearly used for her viral video.

TikTok creators have made trendy lazy Susans to hold various food items, home office supplies and cosmetics.

The going price for a pre-assembled, off-the-shelf lazy Suzan, either for use on a tabletop or spice cabinet, usually ranges between $5 and $100 on Amazon.