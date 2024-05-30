Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians' private chef reveals healthy eating secrets, plus experts warn against 'sharenting' trend

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Chef K and salad

A private chef based in L.A. who cooks for the Kardashian family and many others, Chef K told Fox News Digital that salads can be beneficial for keeping hunger low when adding grains and healthy fats. (Chef K/iStock)

CELEB CHEF SECRETS – In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Chef K, a private chef for the Kardashians, shared secrets of a great salad — including a fresh new dressing option she adores. Continue reading...

LEGO LOVE – A woman obsessed with Legos built doghouses for her pets using the colorful toy bricks. Check out her jaw-dropping creations. Continue reading...

THE 'SHARENT' TRAP – A psychologist is warning parents about "sharenting" behavior on social media, and how it could hurt kids. Continue reading...

Split image of mom on phone, sad child

Doctors are warning that sharing information about children online can impact their self-esteem negatively. (iStock)

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS – From comfy clothes to noise-canceling headphones, these items will help you chill out while you're cruising. Continue reading...

HIDDEN HISTORY – A prehistoric discovery in a U.S. lake has left experts in awe. See the photos. Continue reading...

'BEST ADVICE' – "Fox & Friends First" co-anchor Todd Piro reveals the three presidents he'd invite to a party — and the best advice he's ever received. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino

In a new "Short questions with Dana Perino," co-anchor Todd Piro of "Fox & Friends First" reveals that he never hits the snooze button, how his law degree comes in handy today and the three presidents he'd invite to a dinner party (and what would be on the menu). Dig in! (Fox News)

THE HEAT IS ON – Kitchen disasters can happen to anyone. Here is expert advice for dealing with everything from stovetop fires to smelly microwaves. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

