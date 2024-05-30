Kardashians' private chef reveals healthy eating secrets, plus experts warn against 'sharenting' trend

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CELEB CHEF SECRETS – In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Chef K, a private chef for the Kardashians, shared secrets of a great salad — including a fresh new dressing option she adores. Continue reading...

LEGO LOVE – A woman obsessed with Legos built doghouses for her pets using the colorful toy bricks. Check out her jaw-dropping creations. Continue reading...

THE 'SHARENT' TRAP – A psychologist is warning parents about "sharenting" behavior on social media, and how it could hurt kids. Continue reading...

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS – From comfy clothes to noise-canceling headphones, these items will help you chill out while you're cruising. Continue reading...

HIDDEN HISTORY – A prehistoric discovery in a U.S. lake has left experts in awe. See the photos. Continue reading...

'BEST ADVICE' – "Fox & Friends First" co-anchor Todd Piro reveals the three presidents he'd invite to a party — and the best advice he's ever received. Continue reading...

THE HEAT IS ON – Kitchen disasters can happen to anyone. Here is expert advice for dealing with everything from stovetop fires to smelly microwaves. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

