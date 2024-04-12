15 travel essentials you need for your first cruise

Going on your first cruise is exciting, but it can be intimidating. You’re on a boat in the middle of the ocean, which is nice and relaxing, as long as you're prepared. We’ve got the necessities on our list, as well as some fun extras that can help you relax even more.

Just make sure to pack some of these cruise essentials, and you’ll be well on your way to having a great vacation.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Clothing

Toiletries

Electronics

Rest and Relaxation

Excursions

The Cupshe women’s swimsuit comes in so many colors and patterns that every woman can find an option that works for her style. Plus, certain colors are currently on sale.

Fair Harbor also has plenty of unique bathing suit options for men.

When you’re on deck, a pair of flip-flops will be the perfect footwear you can slip on as you go from activity to activity. Old Navy has a variety of colors and offers one of the most affordable sandal choices. Visit Old Navy’s site to see all of your sandal options.

When you’re on a cruise, you want to be as comfy as possible. A sweatshirt and sweatpants combo is the perfect attire. These Automet two-piece sweatsuits come in a variety of fun colors.

For men's sweatsuit options, check out this affordable set from Walmart.

Sunscreen is a must when traveling anywhere, but particularly on a cruise where you are out in the sun for hours. This Neutrogena two-pack includes easily packable bottles of SPF 45 sunscreen.

You can also get an organic travel sunscreen kit from Coola.

Some cruise lines provide toiletries, but not all of them. Be sure to pack your own toiletries just in case. This nine-piece toiletry kit has everything you’ll need, from a toothbrush and toothpaste to deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

You can find a set of the same toiletries fancy hotels use at Fork & Melon.

Doctors are likely on board the boat but having a mini first aid kit can help you deal with minor emergencies. The General Medi mini first aid kit has over 100 pieces and is easily packable.

Find fun mini first aid kits like the Happy Wanderer kit at Walmart.

Long plane rides can be tough to deal with. An airplane phone holder can help you watch TikToks, TV shows or even work (if you must) while remaining hands-free. You can buy a universal phone holder you can take on airplanes from Aduro.

You can use this four-in-one phone charger for all your devices at once, without having to pack a dozen cords. Charge your phone, Apple Watch and get an extra USB for other tech.

Walmart also sells affordable four-in-one chargers online.

Headphones help you tune out the surrounding noise from all the people on the cruise. These Movssou headphones are affordable and come in a variety of colors. Raycon also offers luxurious noise-canceling headphones.

Whether you’re going to the pool or taking a dip in the ocean, the perfect beach towel will help you stay comfortable. These oversized beach towels are made from cotton for added comfort.

Looking for a more stylish beach towel? Slowtide has many unique designs.

A Nintendo Switch is like a portable gaming system that provides hours of fun when you’re trying to relax. Buy the Nintendo Switch on Amazon or slightly cheaper at Walmart.

If your cruise is somewhere hot, you’ll be grateful for a portable handheld fan. The fan is rechargeable and lasts four to 18 hours depending on the speed you have it at.

Walmart also has travel-size handheld fans you can pack in your purse or fit in your pocket.

Even though you’re on a cruise, there will be times when you get off the boat and visit the cities you’re docked in. You’ll want to make sure you’re equipped with a good pair of walking shoes — the SK-Trip walking shoe is the perfect comfortable, simple shoe you’ll love.

A good pair of New Balances are also back in style. They’re comfy and have always been the perfect walking shoe.

Want to bring a camera to document all the fun you’re having, but worried about getting your phone or digital camera wet or damaged? Go old-school and try a disposable camera. These Kodak one time use cameras are classics that take much better pictures than they used to.

Walmart also sells an array of disposable cameras.

Being seasick in the middle of a cruise when you want to go out and explore isn’t much fun. Non-drowsy Dramamine helps relieve motion sickness for up to 24 hours. Check out Walmart for other Dramamine motion sickness options.

