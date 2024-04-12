Expand / Collapse search
15 travel essentials you need for your first cruise

Enjoying a cruise involves packing all the right belongings

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
These cruise essentials will help you be prepared and relaxed for your whole trip.  (iStock)

Going on your first cruise is exciting, but it can be intimidating. You’re on a boat in the middle of the ocean, which is nice and relaxing, as long as you're prepared. We’ve got the necessities on our list, as well as some fun extras that can help you relax even more. 

Just make sure to pack some of these cruise essentials, and you’ll be well on your way to having a great vacation.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Clothing

Toiletries

Electronics

Rest and Relaxation

Excursions

Clothing

CUPSHE Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit $36.99

This is sure to be your new favorite swimsuit.  (Amazon )

The Cupshe women’s swimsuit comes in so many colors and patterns that every woman can find an option that works for her style. Plus, certain colors are currently on sale.

Fair Harbor also has plenty of unique bathing suit options for men.

Old Navy Beach Summer Casual Flip-Flop Sandals $9.44 - $10

These low-cost sandals come in all different colors.  (Amazon )

When you’re on deck, a pair of flip-flops will be the perfect footwear you can slip on as you go from activity to activity. Old Navy has a variety of colors and offers one of the most affordable sandal choices. Visit Old Navy’s site to see all of your sandal options.

AUTOMET Womens 2-Piece Outfits Lounge Hoodie Sweatsuit $53.99 to $57.99

Stay comfortable your entire trip with this sweatpants/sweatshirt combo. (Amazon)

When you’re on a cruise, you want to be as comfy as possible. A sweatshirt and sweatpants combo is the perfect attire. These Automet two-piece sweatsuits come in a variety of fun colors.

For men's sweatsuit options, check out this affordable set from Walmart.

Toiletries

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Sunscreen Lotion Spectrum SPF 45 $13.99, was $22.66

Keep yourself for getting sunburned with SPF 45.  (Amazon)

Sunscreen is a must when traveling anywhere, but particularly on a cruise where you are out in the sun for hours. This Neutrogena two-pack includes easily packable bottles of SPF 45 sunscreen. 

You can also get an organic travel sunscreen kit from Coola.

Men's 9-Piece Kit with Travel Size TSA Compliant Essentials $12.49

Get all your toiletries in one purchase.  (Amazon )

Some cruise lines provide toiletries, but not all of them. Be sure to pack your own toiletries just in case. This nine-piece toiletry kit has everything you’ll need, from a toothbrush and toothpaste to deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

You can find a set of the same toiletries fancy hotels use at Fork & Melon.

General Medi Mini First Aid Kit $13.88, was 19.99

Make sure you're prepared with a mini first aid kit.  (Amazon )

Doctors are likely on board the boat but having a mini first aid kit can help you deal with minor emergencies. The General Medi mini first aid kit has over 100 pieces and is easily packable.

Find fun mini first aid kits like the Happy Wanderer kit at Walmart.

Electronics

2-Pack Airplane Phone Holder $8.48, was $9.99

Get caught up on your favorite shows with this phone holder for the airplane. (Amazon )

Long plane rides can be tough to deal with. An airplane phone holder can help you watch TikToks, TV shows or even work (if you must) while remaining hands-free. You can buy a universal phone holder you can take on airplanes from Aduro.

4-in-1 Watch and Phone Charger Cable $16.75, was $19.75

Charge all your electronics at once.  (Amazon )

You can use this four-in-one phone charger for all your devices at once, without having to pack a dozen cords. Charge your phone, Apple Watch and get an extra USB for other tech. 

Walmart also sells affordable four-in-one chargers online.

MOVSSOU E7 Active Noise-Canceling Headphones $39.93, was $46.98

Block out all noise with these headphones.  (Amazon )

Headphones help you tune out the surrounding noise from all the people on the cruise. These Movssou headphones are affordable and come in a variety of colors. Raycon also offers luxurious noise-canceling headphones.

Rest and Relaxation

Cotton Oversized Beach Towel $27.54, was $42.99

A giant beach towel is the perfect thing to relax on by the pool or on the beach.  (Amazon)

Whether you’re going to the pool or taking a dip in the ocean, the perfect beach towel will help you stay comfortable. These oversized beach towels are made from cotton for added comfort.

Looking for a more stylish beach towel? Slowtide has many unique designs.

Nintendo Switch $299.99

Bring your gaming system with you.  (Amazon )

A Nintendo Switch is like a portable gaming system that provides hours of fun when you’re trying to relax. Buy the Nintendo Switch on Amazon or slightly cheaper at Walmart.

Portable Handheld Fan $15.99

Stay cool with a handheld fan.  (Amazon )

If your cruise is somewhere hot, you’ll be grateful for a portable handheld fan. The fan is rechargeable and lasts four to 18 hours depending on the speed you have it at. 

Walmart also has travel-size handheld fans you can pack in your purse or fit in your pocket.

Excursions

SK·TRIP Women's Walking Shoes $36.99, was $38.99

Keep your feet comfortable with these shoes.  (Amazon)

Even though you’re on a cruise, there will be times when you get off the boat and visit the cities you’re docked in. You’ll want to make sure you’re equipped with a good pair of walking shoes — the SK-Trip walking shoe is the perfect comfortable, simple shoe you’ll love.

A good pair of New Balances are also back in style. They’re comfy and have always been the perfect walking shoe.

Kodak Funsaver One Time Use Film Camera (2-pack) $29.37

Disposable cameras are affordable options, perfect for vacation.  (Amazon )

Want to bring a camera to document all the fun you’re having, but worried about getting your phone or digital camera wet or damaged? Go old-school and try a disposable camera. These Kodak one time use cameras are classics that take much better pictures than they used to.

Walmart also sells an array of disposable cameras.

Dramamine Motion Sickness Relief Less Drowsy Formula $3.97, was $5.99

Make sure you don't feel sick during your trip.  (Amazon )

Being seasick in the middle of a cruise when you want to go out and explore isn’t much fun. Non-drowsy Dramamine helps relieve motion sickness for up to 24 hours. Check out Walmart for other Dramamine motion sickness options.

