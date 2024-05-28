Woman obsessed with Legos builds 6-foot-tall doghouse for her pets: ‘Several hundred thousand pieces’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A woman who has loved buildable Legos ever since she was a little girl is taking her obsession to the next level by making dog houses.

Lauretta Quincey received her first box of Legos when she was just seven years old, which sparked her passion for collecting stackable toys.

The 40-year-old told SWNS, the British news service, that she has "several hundred thousand" pieces that she has collected over the years and now stores in various cabinets in her home in Saskatachewan, Canada.

The mom of three took her love for Legos up a notch recently when she decided to make a life-sized doghouse for each of her dogs, Ozzy and Bailey.

"I always wanted to build things my kids could go into, but then I started making them for my first dog, Ozzy, and he loved it," she said.

The survey assistant told SWNS it takes her about three weeks of working three to four hours a day to build a large doghouse — something she's now done at least 10 times over the years, she said.

"I don’t use my dining room, so I took out the table and that has now become my Lego room," she said.

The biggest doghouse she has ever built stood just over six feet tall and was over five-and-a-half feet wide — big enough for her to stand in and lie down, according to SWNS.

Quincey said she finds it relaxing to build the structures — much more than simply completing a board puzzle.

"I could just sit and build puzzles, but this — I just like it so much more," she said.

The mom said that after her three children — now ages 22, 19, and 15 — stopped playing with their Legos over time, she would store them and add the toy pieces to her own collection.

When asked how many Legos she has, she estimated several hundred thousand — but joked that she would love for someone to volunteer to count them all.

She added, "The collection is still growing. I get one or two more boxes every Christmas."