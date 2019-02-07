Kanye West reportedly ‘returns’ Kim Kardashian’s $14M Christmas gift

Reality star Kim Kardashian apparently wasn’t too thrilled with her Christmas gift from husband and rapper Kanye West: a $14 million apartment in Miami, Fla., located in a building apparently dubbed the “billionaire beach bunker.”

The rapper surprised Kardashian with the apartment — which is located in an 18-story complex known as the Faena House — on Christmas, Page Six reported at the time.

But West has since backed out of the deal, sources told Page Six, which noted that Kardashian “wasn’t so happy about the expensive surprise.” The decision apparently caused West to lose the estimated $600,000 deposit he put down on the flat.

Other sources told the publication West backed out because of the “leaks” surrounding the purchase. But as Page Six notes, the “Famous” singer reportedly showed up to purchase the apartment with paparazzi and a film crew following closely behind.

A representative for West blamed the no-go sale on an apparent lack of privacy.

“None of those reasons mentioned [for pulling out of the purchase] are true. When Kim and Kanye went to Miami to view the condo together after Christmas, Kim loved it, but felt it was not private enough for them,” the representative said. “They are now looking for a vacation home that is more secluded and offers much more privacy for their family.”