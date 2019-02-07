Hailey Baldwin avoids ranking Justin Bieber’s best and worst hairstyles by eating pig flesh meat jelly

It appears Hailey Baldwin will eat just about anything to avoid ranking her new husband Justin Bieber’s looks — specifically the singer-songwriter’s best and worst hairstyles.

The model was playing a round of “Spill Your Guts Fill Your Guts" on “The Late Late Show” with host James Corden on Wednesday when the topic of Bieber’s hair came up.

During the game, Corden’s guests have the option to either answer his questions or eat something less than appealing — in this case, pig flesh meat jelly.

In the final round, Corden asked Baldwin to rank Bieber's hairstyles for best to worst.

"First of all, he is so handsome," she said in response. "I loved the dreads, personally. I thought they looked really cool."

But Corden didn’t seem to agree.

“Love is blind, kids,” he joked in response, later saying the dreadlocks hairstyle was “clearly the worst one.”

Baldwin also said there is “absolutely no doubt” Bieber was “an adorable kid,” especially with his iconic hairstyle she called “the swoosh.”

“I think he looks hot [with the dreads],” she said. “I think he looks good in all of them.”

Unable to rank them all, Baldwin eventually caved and took a bit of pig flesh meat jelly which she said “[smelled] like dog food.”

The model made a disgusted face before spitting it out.