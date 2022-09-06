Judge Jeanine Pirro explores America’s historic castles in new season of Fox Nation’s ‘Castles USA’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro is once again uncovering more of America’s most captivating castles.

Season four of her program "Castles USA," now available for streaming on Fox Nation, gives an exclusive look at four castles across the nation.

Pirro first explores Castello di Amorosa in Napa Valley.

It's the only authentic 13th century Tuscan castle winery in America.

The medieval-style castle was originally built for fourth-generation winemaker Dario Sattui and is now one of the most popular wineries in the area.

Pirro moves on to explore the Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, New York — an ornate villa designed by painter Frederic Church.

The 250-acre property, known as Church’s living masterpiece, is now a National Historic Landmark for visitors to enjoy daily.

Keeping to the Empire State, Pirro travels to the campus of Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York, to check out Reid Castle.

The renaissance revival structure was completed in 1892 as a private home for Whitelaw Read, a diplomat and owner of The New York Herald Tribune.

Pirro’s last stop is at the stone walls of Cairnwood Estate in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania.

The Gilded Age castle, built by industrialist John Pitcairn in 1895, is architecturally inspired by the French renaissance and classic Greek and Roman influences.

