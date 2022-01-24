New episodes of Judge Jeanine Pirro's Fox Nation series explores 'castles fit for a fairytale'

Judge Jeanine Pirro is on a mission to "find castles fit for a fairytale" in brand-new episodes of Fox Nation’s ‘Castles USA.’

Pirro takes viewers on a tour of The Elms, a luxurious Rhode Island mansion so big and beautiful it could be home to royalty.

According to the episode, the residence - formerly home to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Julius Berwind, who made his fortune in the coal industry - was designed after a palace located outside of Paris called Chateau d'Asnieres.

JUDGE JEANINE PROMISES TO CONTINUE TO ‘FIGHT FOR THE AMERICA THAT WE ALL KNOW AND LOVE’

The Elms greets guests with Venetian art, stunning murals, original tapestries, and ornate walls.



"I have chills," Pirro said while on a guided tour of the home. "This place is unbelievable."

Surprisingly, the residence was destined to be torn down before it was purchased in 1961 and saved from destruction. Two large murals would have been completely destroyed in the process, as they were cemented to the walls. The stunning residence is home to the largest collection of painted indoor murals outside of Italy.

Even the ceiling, which was plaster-painted to look like oak, is elaborate with a depiction of Venice’s symbol: Saint Mark.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

The 60,000 square-foot home is worth $38 million, Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director of The Preservation Society of Newport County shared in the episode.

To get a virtual tour of the estate, sign up today on Fox Nation to watch ‘Castles USA.’