Jillian Michaels slams popular keto diet as a ‘terrible, terrible idea’

When it comes to the popular keto diet, the “Biggest Loser” trainer Jillian Michaels is not a fan.

Speaking on the “#Adulting” podcast in late April, Michaels slammed the keto diet, which requires people to be on a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan, as a “terrible, terrible idea.”

“Your cells are literally made up of those three macronutrients,” the 45-year-old trainer said, referring to fat, protein and carbohydrates. She stressed a balance between the three is imperative for a healthy, well-rounded diet.

JILLIAN MICHAELS SLAMS THE KETO DIET: 'BAD PLAN FOR A MILLION REASONS'

“That’s just one of the many reasons why keto is a terrible, terrible idea. People can criticize me all they want, but the bottom line is, it’s science and the science is there — and [keto] is bad for your overall health and wellness," she added on the podcast, which is hosted by health and fitness blogger Nikki Sharp and comedian Zack Peter.

The keto diet was initially designed to help people who suffer from seizure disorders but has become a trendy weight-loss diet in recent years, Women's Health reported. The diet causes people to go into ketosis, which encourages the body to burn fat due to the lack of carbs being eaten.

Some keto-followers insist the diet is not only helpful for weight loss but also for “insulin-related health issues,” per Entertainment Tonight Canada. But Michaels also shot this down.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S POOSH RELEASES FIRST BRANDED ITEM: DRINKABLE COLLAGEN

“We can accomplish those things…without going into ketosis,” she said. “I promise you it’s not good for you and there are better ways of doing it.”

This isn’t the first time the popular trainer has slammed the diet. Michaels issued similar comments in a Women’s Health video in January.

“Your cells, your macromolecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macronutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving yourselves,” she told the mag. “Those macronutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and well-being. Each and every one of them.”

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.