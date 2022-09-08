Cilantro lime hickory grilled flank steak for dinner: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hosting an outdoor party? Since the weather is still warm, add this flavorful and easy steak recipe to your list of dinner ideas.

"This dish was inspired by years of catering parties! I was searching for a quick-cooking beefy cut that held up well, was tender and flavorful and was large enough to feed a crowd," said Chef Yankel Polak, head chef at ButcherBox, a Massachusetts-based meat and seafood delivery subscription service.

"The flank steak performs on all points. Because of its flat shape, it cooks in no time," he added. "I particularly love it grilled on charcoal, and I love serving it with a variety of chimichurri-style dipping sauces."

STEAK AND ASPARAGUS STIR-FRY THAT'S ON THE TABLE IN 20 MINUTES

Polak suggests slicing the leftovers super thin and pairing with sourdough bread and horseradish sauce for an easy and delicious picnic sandwich.

CHEESEBURGER SALAD? TRY THIS HEALTHY TAKE ON THE CLASSIC MEAL

Cilantro Lime Hickory Grilled Flank Steak by Chef Yankel Polak, ButcherBox

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

3 x 1.5 lb packages of ButcherBox Flank Steaks or flank steaks of choice

6 limes zested

½ cup cilantro chopped

½ cup garlic minced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

GRILLED SALMON SKEWERS FOR SUMMER BARBECUES: TRY THE RECIPE

For the grill

1 cup hickory wood chips

Directions:

Preheat the charcoal grill with coals placed on one side of the grill.

2. Mix cilantro, garlic, lime zest, salt, pepper and extra-virgin olive oil in a large bowl and rub all over steaks.

3. Place hickory wood chips directly on coals and place steaks on grill surface over coal area.

4. Cover the grill and grill flank steaks for 5 minutes. Turn steaks 90 degrees, cover grill and grill for 5 more minutes.

5. Flip steaks, cover grill and grill 5 more minutes. Move steaks to cool part of grill, cover and continue cooking until internal temperature on instant read thermometer registers 120° F.

6. Let rest at least 10 minutes and slice thinly against the grain. Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by justcook.butcherbox.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.