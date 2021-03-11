Influencer Jaclyn Hill to launch new lipstick line after her 2019 attempt: ‘Own your mistakes’

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Jaclyn Hill announced she is releasing a new line of lipsticks under her namesake brand.

This news comes nearly two years after her first attempt to enter the lipstick market, which very publicly didn’t go according to plan. Some fans who ordered the 2019 batch shared photos of not-so-pretty lipstick tubes to various social media platforms with questions of potential contamination or lax quality control.

BEAUTY BLOGGER ACCUSED OF RELEASING LUMPY AND HAIRY LIPSTICK: 'THIS CAN'T BE OK'

Hill’s company, Jaclyn Cosmetics, promised to issue refunds to any customer who received a lipstick that looked less than pristine.

According to a YouTube video she shared at the time, Hill said an "in depth investigation" revealed there were issues in the manufacturing process. Workers at the cosmetic lab she hired allegedly wore cotton gloves, which she said were responsible for some of the "hairy" lipsticks. Meanwhile, the "black dots" and "lumpy" texture were credited to oxygen bubbles.

With a year and eight months since the brand’s first attempt, Hill is preparing to launch a new line of lip products.

BEAUTY BLOGGER JACLYN HILL RESPONDS TO 'HAIRY,' 'LUMPY' LIPSTICK COMPLAINTS

"A lot of people say that when one door closes, another one opens – and I disagree. Because sometimes, you have to break that door down," Hill teased in her announcement video. "This is the most anticipated, exciting and nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done."

In her own words: "This collection is so much more than makeup. I have realized that with everything that I have been given in life, how important it is for me to be a role model to so many different people."

Hill also went on to say she wants her new collection to inspire young girls to pursue their big dreams.

UNILEVER TO REMOVE THE WORD 'NORMAL' FROM BEAUTY PRODUCTS AND ADS AS A WAY TO BE INCLUSIVE

"You can be whatever you want to be, even if a million people tell you no. It doesn't matter. It is up to you. You are the only one in control of your life and your destiny," Hill added. "Own your mistakes, own who you are, and be poutspoken."

The promotional video shared by Hill and the Jaclyn Cosmetics’ social media accounts show a variety of nude-toned lip pencils and liquid lipsticks instead of the traditional stick format that was used last time.

Hill’s new line is set to launch on Thursday, March 18, and her millions of followers appear to be supportive of the 30-year-old beauty guru.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So proud of you Jaclyn! Celebrity makeup artist Kandee Johnson wrote to Hill in an Instagram comment. "You’re a powerful inspiration with a huge heart!"

Similarly, beauty educator and DressYourFace founder Tamanna Roashan wrote: "Perfectly spoken, I’m so proud to support you Jaclyn!"

Representatives at Jaclyn Cosmetics did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the brand’s formulation and distribution strategy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The company has successfully sold face makeup, including bronzers, blushes and highlighters.