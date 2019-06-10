Beauty blogger accused of releasing lumpy and hairy lipstick: 'This can't be ok'

A YouTube beauty guru is trying to survive lumpy-lipstick-gate.

Jaclyn Hill launched her cosmetic line, Jaclyn Cosmetics, about two weeks ago. While fans were initially anxious to get their hands on the product, since then, some have been taking to social media to complain about defective products.

Many of the complaints center around the lipstick being “lumpy,” People reports. Pictures began surfacing of lipstick tubes full of lumpy product. Some even appeared to have tiny, mysterious balls embedded inside of them. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worst of it.

Some users noticed that there appeared to be tiny hairs in their lipstick.

YouTube beauty blogger RawBeautyKristi posted a review of the lipsticks, which can be summed up with one of her tweets. “All I can say is WTF,” she posted along with a picture of “hairy” lipstick.

Another user posted a similar picture, saying “I’m a longtime fan, but I’m disappointed with @jaclyncosmetics BOTH of my lipsticks came with fuzz on them.”

More users posted pictures of “lumpy” looking lipsticks, with one saying, “I got my @jaclyncosmetics lip stick today and it’s got these little scratchy balls in the lipstick?? #jaclyncosmetics I don’t understand?”

Another user asked, “Why is my @jaclyncosmetics Decaf lipstick lumpy?? @Jaclynhill This cant be ok right?”

Even die-hard fans had issues, with one posting, “I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on "Decaf." I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement?”

Hill took to Twitter to respond, saying “If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this.... please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product! We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again.”

In regard to the “lumpy lipsticks,” she posted, “In rare circumstances some lipsticks were exposed to high temperatures or the raw materials were not blended thoroughly and that is not acceptable to us - as of now we are seeing less 0.1% with issues – but we see your complaints on social and want to fix things!”

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics provided Fox News with the following statement: “The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product. We are actively reaching out to our customers with questions and concerns and have added to our customer service team to make sure that any questions are swiftly addressed. We are keeping an eye on the Jaclyn Cosmetics social channels and info@jaclyncosmetics.com, and welcome all feedback. We love our customers and are proud of our successful launch.”