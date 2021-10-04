Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink
Published

Easy Instant Pot chicken tacos for National Taco Day: Try the recipe

The secret to amazing tacos? Use your Instant Pot

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This Instant Pot chicken tacos recipe can be ready in 30 minutes ⁠and boasts desirable flavor.

"To make hosting a breeze, make the taco meat up to four hours ahead of time and store it on the Instant Pot warm setting until serving," Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com tells Fox News.

Try the recipe in celebration of National Taco Day.

NATIONAL TACO DAY: THE HISTORY BEHIND THE HANDHELD, FAST FOOD FAVORITE

Imagine getting a tailgating meal ready to serve in 30 minutes. Sounds pretty nice, huh? Thankfully, this Instant Pot chicken tacos recipe does just that.

Imagine getting a tailgating meal ready to serve in 30 minutes. Sounds pretty nice, huh? Thankfully, this Instant Pot chicken tacos recipe does just that. (Chelsea Plummer)

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tacos by Chelsea Plummer of MaesMenu.com

Yield: 8-10 chicken tacos 

Prep time: 5 minutes  

Cook time: 25 minutes 

KICKOFF CROCK-POT SEASON EARLY WITH THIS POT BORRACHO BEAN RECIPE

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil
  • 1 ½  cups salsa
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
  • ½  large white or yellow onion, cut into ½-inch thick rings
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • ¼  teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups shredded cabbage
  • 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into quarters
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 8 -10 corn tortillas, toasted
  • Your favorite taco toppings: lettuce, cheese, sour cream or Greek yogurt, cilantro, tomatoes, black olives, etc.

BREAKFAST TACOS WITH APPLES AND CINNAMON: TRY THE RECIPE

Chelsea Plummer's Instant Pot chicken taco recipe includes salsa, yellow onions, tomato paste and delectable seasonings.

Chelsea Plummer's Instant Pot chicken taco recipe includes salsa, yellow onions, tomato paste and delectable seasonings. (Chelsea Plummer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

  1. Stir the olive oil, salsa, taco seasoning, onion, tomato paste, water, and salt together until combined in the pot of a pressure cooker or Instant Pot.
  2. Stir the cabbage into the salsa mixture until combined.
  3. Add the chicken to the salsa mixture and turn until covered.
  4. Lock the pressure cooker lid on and cook on high for 12 minutes. Quick-release the pressure.
  5. Remove the chicken and salsa mixture from the pressure cooker and place it in a large mixing bowl. Shred the chicken with two forks.
  6. Return the chicken to the salsa taco sauce with the lime juice. Gently toss until covered.
  7. Divide taco meat evenly between the tortillas and top with favorite toppings. Serve hot.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.