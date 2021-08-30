Kickoff Crock-Pot season early with this Pot Borracho Bean recipe

Crock-Pot season will soon be underway.

As pumpkin spice everything hits shelves during the dog days of summer, you may be inclined to dust off your Crock-Pot and get cooking with fall flavors or hearty comfort foods.

This recipe for Crock-Pot Borracho Beans by Kate Ramos, author of the cookbook "Plant-Powered Mexican," out in November, is equal parts comfort, quick and affordable. All you have to do is toss in the ingredients and let them simmer. Whether you’re feeding a family, yourself or you're prepping some tailgate dishes for football season, this rich dish will satisfy you.

Bring your own chips – this meal calls for a little dipping action.

Crock-Pot Borracho Beans

Recipe by Kate Ramos

Ingredients:

1 pound dry pinto beans

1 Mexican lager beer (12 ounces)

6 cups water

8 ounces bacon

2 small onions, chopped

2 jalapeños, stemmed and chopped (seeded, for a less spicy version)

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground chili powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions: