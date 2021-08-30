Kickoff Crock-Pot season early with this Pot Borracho Bean recipe
This recipe for Crock-Pot Borracho Beans is equal parts comfort, quick and affordable.
Crock-Pot season will soon be underway.
As pumpkin spice everything hits shelves during the dog days of summer, you may be inclined to dust off your Crock-Pot and get cooking with fall flavors or hearty comfort foods.
This recipe for Crock-Pot Borracho Beans by Kate Ramos, author of the cookbook "Plant-Powered Mexican," out in November, is equal parts comfort, quick and affordable. All you have to do is toss in the ingredients and let them simmer. Whether you’re feeding a family, yourself or you're prepping some tailgate dishes for football season, this rich dish will satisfy you.
Bring your own chips – this meal calls for a little dipping action.
MOUTHWATERING BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS: TRY THE RECIPE
Crock-Pot Borracho Beans
Recipe by Kate Ramos
Ingredients:
- 1 pound dry pinto beans
- 1 Mexican lager beer (12 ounces)
- 6 cups water
- 8 ounces bacon
- 2 small onions, chopped
- 2 jalapeños, stemmed and chopped (seeded, for a less spicy version)
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Directions:
- Rinse the beans. Don’t skip this easy step. Beans have rocks and dirt mixed in with them. Place them in a colander and rinse under cold water. Look out for any small rocks or clumps of dirt and pick those out. Since we are cooking them low and slow in a slow cooker, you don’t need to soak the beans overnight.
- Combine beans with liquid. Place the beans into a large Crock-Pot then add the beer and water. I like to use a lager-style Mexican beer.
- Crisp bacon. Cook it over medium-high heat and render the fat so you can cook your onions in the bacon grease.
- Cook aromatics. Sauté the onions, jalapenos, and garlic in the bacon grease, along with the chili powder and other spices.
- Mix it all together. Stir to combine everything in the Crock-Pot. Put the lid on and walk away.