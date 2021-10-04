Expand / Collapse search
Breakfast
Published

Breakfast tacos with apples and cinnamon: Try the recipe

Tacos for breakfast?

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
We’re yet to meet a taco recipe we don’t love, but admittedly when we came across these apple pie breakfast tacos from Lauren Harris-Pincus, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook, we were skeptical. 

After whipping up a batch, however, we’re pleased to announce that we’re on board.

"Everyone loves a hearty savory taco for dinner, why not switch things up and enjoy a light and sweet version for breakfast? Apples and cinnamon are an aromatic perfect pairing for fall and these Apple Pie Breakfast Tacos are a sweet, creamy, crunchy, salty and gluten-free treat," says Harris-Pincus. The registered dietitian recommends serving one for a snack, or two for breakfast for about 300 calories and 15 grams of protein with no added sugar.

Registered dietician Lauren Harris-Pincus shares her cinnamon apple taco recipe with Fox News.

With autumn nearly upon us, the apples are the shining star in this dish. "The sweetness of the apple makes the dish! Try Honeycrisp, Jazz, Pink Lady or Autumn Glory if you can find them," offers Harris-Pincus. 

If you like to meal prep your breakfasts, she suggests cooking up a batch of the apples in advance, whipping the cottage cheese, and keeping both in separate containers in the fridge to simply add to the taco shells in the morning.

Apple Pie Breakfast Tacos by Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN

Makes 2 tacos

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 small apple peeled and diced (I prefer Honeycrisp, Jazz, Gala or Fuji) about 3.5 ounces
  • 1 packet stevia divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon lemon juice divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon light buttery spread
  • 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese blended/whipped, see instructions
  • 2 organic taco shells

This cinnamon apple taco recipe includes diced apples, stevia, lemon juice, cinnamon, light butter and cottage cheese.

Instructions

  1. Combine apples, lemon juice, ½ stevia packet and cinnamon in a bowl and toss to combine.
  2. Melt butter in a medium sauté pan over medium heat.
  3. Add apple mixture and sauté for approximately 10 minutes until apples have softened.
  4. Place cottage cheese and other ½ of the stevia packet in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. To avoid this step, simply purchase whipped (spreadable) cottage cheese.
  5. Divide cottage cheese among the taco shells, then add apples.
  6. Garnish with extra cinnamon and serve.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.