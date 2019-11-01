Instagram hair trend: 'Bun lift' creates an 'instant face-lift'

Beauty is pain – but hopefully this hot new hairstyle isn’t too uncomfortable.

Celebrities and influencers are reportedly pulling their tresses back in tight, high buns and twists to create an “instant face-lift” as they smile for the camera, in a new beauty trend dubbed the “bun lift.”

Though cosmetic procedures like Botox can cost a pretty penny, the “bonkers” bun lift achieves the desired, lifted effect with just a hair band and some product, The Sun reports.

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Bella and Gigi Hadid are just some of the famous faces who have recently embraced the craze and stepped out with their locks swept up into the chic, sleek look. Social media stars Kayla Itsines and Huda Kattan have even hopped on board, too.

“The rule is ‘the higher the bun, the better’ with the tight top knots guaranteed to smooth out any fine lines or wrinkles,” the Sun describes the "instant face-lift" hack.

Whether or not the stars are rocking the “bun lift” for more radiant skin or simply to get their hair out of their eyes, famed celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin has voiced some truth to the slicked-back trick.

"To get the hair as smooth and sleek as possible, you really have to tightly comb the hair back and secure it with a hair bungee. This will pull the skin on the face back with it, making your face feel tighter and lifted,” the Kardashian-approved stylist told Refinery 29.

Atkin added that pulling hair into a tight ponytail will also get the job done as well.

"A sleek ponytail is a super chic and strong look that can totally make you think you got an instant facelift!" she said.

After all, as the old saying goes – the higher the hair, the closer to God.

