'Purple Shampoo Challenge' has TikTok users dumping bottles of shampoo in their hair

Wanna participate in an online challenge that doesn’t require you to kiss a cow or eat a Tide Pod? Then the “Purple Shampoo Challenge” might be just the thing for you.

The new craze — which is currently taking off on TikTok — is less of a “challenge” and more of a trend, as most users appear to simply be pouring purple shampoo onto their heads in the hopes of changing the appearance of their hair.

Meanwhile, purple shampoo isn’t really designed to provide any kind of radical transformation, as Allure notes. Rather, Clairol asserts that its own brand of purple shampoo, Clairol Professional’s Shimmer Lights. can “tone down brassiness in blonde or gray hair.”

Redken, which makes a similar product, adds that the product’s purple pigment “keeps your blonde beautiful” by keeping “undertones at bay.”

This hasn’t stopped hordes of TikTok users — blondes, brunettes, redheads — from trying out the “Purple Shampoo Challenge” anyway, seeing as posts featuring the hashtags #PurpleShampoo and #PurpleShampooChallenge have over a collective 70 million views.

Some of them achieved the desired results regardless, while some merely stained everything they own purple.

At least a few users have also tried to point out that the challenge would be pointless for anyone who doesn’t have gray or blonde hair.

Unfortunately, it appears the "Purple Shampoo Challenge" may have already reached its peak: As noted by Dazed Digital, some users have already started applying the "Purple Shampoo Challenge" to their horses, meaning we may soon be at the end of this trend's lifestyle.

Oh well. It was fun while it lasted.