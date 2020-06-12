Instagram fitness star said she got dream body by doubling amount of food she eats

An Instagram-famous personal trainer said she’s achieved the body of her dreams by doubling the amount of food she eats each day.

Fitness fanatic Lauren Simpson recently revealed that she was once obsessed with fitness in all the wrong ways, avoiding carbs, sticking to cardio and letting “the number on the scale rule my life.”

“My health deteriorated as a result of punishing my body — under eating and over training,” the Australian woman confessed in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday.

Things changed for the better, however, when the gym-goer embraced weight training and a more positive approach to eating on her journey to a healthier lifestyle.

“Biggest game-changer for me was weights training and shifting my mindset around food,” the 29-year-old explained. “Lifting weights and learning about resistance training built my confidence and created shape with my body. I learned food was not the enemy.

“I no longer wanted to be ‘skinny’ - I wanted to be strong!”

Since 2015, Simpson has gained about 20 pounds by training hard and increasing her caloric intake from a mere 1,000 to a healthier 2,000 calories each day, The Sun reports. And today, she’s never felt better.

“No Photoshop. No short cuts. No quick fixes. No skinny teas. No waist trainers,” she told fans on Thursday. “Just 4-plus years of consistency, hard work and dedication.

“My journey is far from over — I see myself as a work in progress,” she continued. “I’ve learned that the beauty isn’t in reaching your end goal, but it lies within finding your true self and being proud of your successes along the way.”

As for favorite fare, Simpson keeps it simple in the kitchen when she’s “shredding” for a bikini fitness competition, according to The Sun. The fitness fanatic will eat a two-egg omelet loaded with cauliflower rice, baby spinach, cashew nuts and tomatoes for breakfast, later digging into fish with potato wedges, mushrooms and green beans on the side for lunch.

Before a workout, Simpson likes rice cakes with tuna, tomatoes and a cup of coffee, finished off with fruit for an afternoon snack. She also loves a chicken salad for dinner, and smoothie bowl with blueberries, almond milk, peanut butter and protein for an evening treat.

When she's not training or competing, Simpson keeps fans motivated and feeling good about themselves by sharing frequent words of encouragement and workout tips with her Instagram following of 1.9 million.