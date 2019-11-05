Instagram fitness star Emily Skye reveals parasites, SIBO are to blame for her bloating

Social media star Emily Skye is thrilled to finally have a diagnosis for the painful stomach bloating that has plagued her for months. The body-positive Australian fitness guru recently revealed that parasites and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) are to blame for her gut issues, and fans are applauding her honesty.

On Monday, the Queensland blogger shared the health update with her Instagram following of 2.5 million, in a post that has since received over 43,000 likes.

“I know what has been causing my gut bloating/pain!” Skye exclaimed. “I have parasites and SIBO and also have been sick from being run down.”

“It’s a great feeling to know I’m on the right track to getting my gut healthy again. It may take a long time though (could take a year or so) which is hard since I am a bit impatient, especially about my health,” she continued. “I’m working on getting rid of the parasites and balancing my good and bad bacteria in my belly.”

The mom of one explained that she’s adjusted her probiotic intake in response to her body creating too much of the Lactobacillus strain of “good bacteria” and told followers she’d be happy to discuss more gut health issues in the future.

“It’s amazing how our guts control EVERYTHING! Looking amazing mama!” one commenter wrote.

“Aww yay to knowing the reasons! So glad you can now work on fixing it and feeling better,” another said.

“Yes please do the gut health podcast! Sometime I get so frustrated and confused when I'm eating healthy but getting so bloated and not sure where to start to change it,” one chimed in.

Skye has remained open about her unexpected gut issues in recent months, sharing photos of her swollen belly and reminding followers that stomach fluctuations are normal on a day-to-day basis – most of the time.

“However, if you’re constantly bloating it’s important you get checked out by a doctor who specializes in gut health so you can get to the bottom of the cause!” the influencer wrote in July. “Don’t stress about the occasional bloat - it is totally normal so try not to beat yourself up about it as most of us get bloated from time to time!”

“It can be hard sometimes (believe me I know) but try to love yourself through the good and the bad. It’s something I am consistently working on doing too,” she mused.

The ever-honest blogger made similar, body-positive headlines earlier this year, when she defended her “saggy, wrinkly” postpartum stomach skin from social media trolls.