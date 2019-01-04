Fitness guru defends 'saggy, wrinkly' post-pregnancy skin from Instagram trolls

One body-positive Australian fitness guru recently took to Instagram to show off – and defend – her “saggy, wrinkly belly skin” after critics accused the blogger of editing images to illicitly enhance her fiercely fit frame.

On Jan. 3, social media superstar Emily Skye shared side-by-side images of her body in workout gear – posed at two different angles – to highlight the reality of her “excess belly skin” for her 2.4 million Instagram followers. The Queensland woman says she’s totally “proud” of her postpartum body, one year after welcoming a baby daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Saggy, wrinkly belly skin — sometimes you can see it and other times you can’t,” the 33-year-old begins her upbeat post. “A lot of ladies have been asking where it’s gone in some of my pics & videos & some have accused [me] of photoshopping it out. I just wanted to show that how I stand, whether I’m flexing & what light I’m in either highlights my excess belly skin or hides it!

“I don’t mind either way which is why I post both,” Skye continues. “I’m proud of what it represents I guess. I grew a human in this belly & the whole process into motherhood has made me SO much stronger and also so much more confident in myself and my body. I couldn’t care less whether the stretched skin stays or goes!”

“Ladies please stop being so hard on yourselves, nobody is perfect and having some extra skin, stretch marks, cellulite or whatever else doesn’t make you any less beautiful or amazing!” Skye concludes. “I think it’s so important to talk about.”

MOM REFUSES TO PAY BABYSITTER IN VIRAL REDDIT POST, CLAIMS 'FREE ICE CREAM AND A DAY OF FUN' SUFFICE

In the hours since, the post that has since been liked over 96,000 times and embraced with great support, especially from fellow mothers.

“No need to even defend yourself to those who are jealous. I’m a mum of 3 and the same thing happens depending on how you stand, sit bend or not,” one fan applauded. “You should only be proud because your an inspiration who looks amazing.”

“Thank you so much for sharing this post. You have taught me to appreciate my mummy belly and rock it in a bikini,” another agreed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I love how you don't hide how it actually can be after you have kids,” another chimed in.

Skye, the founder of the online fitness program Emily Skye FIT, told News.com.au in a December 2018 interview that it’s important for her to be totally honest with her followers about her own wellness journey, as a reminder that much of what many other social media influencers project is an unrealistic illusion.

"It's to humanize me — because people look at social media influencers and think 'she's perfect' so it shows other women I have stretchmarks on my bum and lose skin on my tummy too," she said.