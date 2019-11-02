Mom defends spending over $1G a month at beauty salon with 3 daughters: 'We are fabulous'

Look good, feel good.

One glamorous mom in the U.K. doesn’t mind spending big at the beauty salon each month to ensure that she and her three daughters can feel like their most “fabulous” selves.

Hannah Skidmore recently revealed that she spends nearly $1,300 per month on facials, blowouts, manicures and pedicures for daughters Tia, 17, Brooke, 9, and Valentina, 1, and herself. Acknowledging that some people may think the luxuries are “spoiling” her kids, the proud mom argues that every penny is well spent for the sake of self-care.

In an interview published Friday, Skidmore described the frequent spa sessions as cherished mother-daughter bonding time.

“I am teaching my daughters how to look after themselves,” the woman from Birmingham, West Midlands, England said, The Sun reports. “We all adore our trips to the salon because it’s our time to relax, gossip and have a giggle.”

"We get a facial and blow-dry weekly and our nails done every two weeks,” she continued. “Valentina likes to sit on my lap and watch mummy get her nails done and she gets hers filed when needed.”

The 33-year-old parent said she feel it’s important to teach her girls to "work hard but always make time for themselves.”

“The school mums tend to laugh when they hear about our beauty regimes, but I just joke and tell them we are fabulous,” Skidmore joked. “Some people may think I am spoiling them, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Skidmore elaborated that little Valentina has soaked her feet in pedicure pools since she was 9 months old, and that her eldest, Tia, has gotten her hair done since about age 3.

“The girls are all little divas who love getting glammed up -- they always add an extra sparkle with glitter or a diamante to their nails,” she said. “Valentina isn’t old enough to get her nails done but she loves our trips to the salon, she claps and says ‘yay’ when she has a pedicure and splashes around in the foot spa.”

Skidmore, who runs her own business, said that she and her husband work hard to provide the best for the family, and don’t mind spending big on their kids.

“Myself and their dad, Nick Berrige, who owns a tree surgeon business, work so hard to make sure our children never go without,” she said.

Skidmore said that the couple’s son Jay-Jay, 8, enjoys quality “boys” time together when the women of the family are off getting pampered.

Tia agreed that her dad doesn’t mind his glitzy wife’s spending at the Lion Zen salon in Birmingham, which is known for its vegan and natural cosmetic products.

“I don’t think Dad bats an eyelid anymore, he usually just asks mum how much money we need for the day,” she said.

In a larger sense, Skidmore’s eldest daughter is thankful that her mom stressed importance of self-care to her girls from such a young age.

“My friends at the stables laugh because they wonder why I would get my nails and hair done to spend most of my time riding and mucking out our horses Kamario and Princess,” Tia, an art student, explained. “But I love our girl time and there’s no harm in looking good – it has really helped my confidence grow.

“When I was younger and nervous about starting school, mum would take me to the salon, and I would feel so much better on my first day,” she said.

On social media, Skidmore frequently documents her life and times on her Instagram page, BarbiexxHannah.