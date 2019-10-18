Instagram user's amazing lip art goes viral

Nail art is so over.

It’s all about the lips now, thanks to one makeup artist garnering loads of love online with her eye-catching lip art.

This is not your basic lipstick, either. Tutushka Matviienko from Nikolaev, Ukraine, creates dazzling 3-D designs on pouts, including pizza, fruit, animals and even beach scenes. One such design includes an incredible monkey stenciled onto the top lip. For Halloween, she created a complete haunted house scene better than your average home decor.

Her makeup artwork isn’t limited to just the lips, either. She’s created plenty of full-face makeup art and even shows tutorials of the work behind it.

The makeup artist, who has nearly 49,000 followers on Instagram, has been in the beauty industry for 15 years, Yahoo reports, and began her makeup art career by winning a lipstick art contest.

Matviienko isn’t alone in her masterly creations, either. A New York-based makeup artist is known online for creating replicas of famous paintings on faces, while a California-based pro takes reality to another level, incorporating actual dead insects into her designs.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.