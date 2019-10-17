Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Relationships
Published

Oklahoma couple stages 'It' photo shoot reenacting scenes from the creepy film

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Couples who reenact scenes from a movie about a murderous clown demon together, stay together.

At least that’s true for this Oklahoma couple who staged a photo shoot themed around the scary book-turned-movie “It.”

CRIME SCENE HALLOWEEN DISPLAY AT DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE BLASTED AS 'INSENSITIVE'

An Oklahoma couple took their love of the Stephen King book-turned-movie "It" to the streets.

An Oklahoma couple took their love of the Stephen King book-turned-movie "It" to the streets. (Sarah Bergeron)

Maci Ann Tate recently dressed up as iconic Pennywise the clown – the most popular Halloween costume of the season – and her boyfriend, Jonathan, donned a rain slicker to portray character Georgie Denbrough, who is (spoiler) lured to the gutter by Pennywise early on in the film.

Maci Ann Tate dressed up as the clown Pennywise from the movie, while her boyfriend Jonathan dressed up as character Georgie. 

Maci Ann Tate dressed up as the clown Pennywise from the movie, while her boyfriend Jonathan dressed up as character Georgie.  (Sarah Bergeron)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple reenacted scenes from the record-breaking horror film at a park in the city of The Village while local photographer Sara Bergeron snapped the scary series, KOCO 5 reports.

The couple decided to do the photo shoot after visiting horror movie conventions. 

The couple decided to do the photo shoot after visiting horror movie conventions.  (Sarah Bergeron)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Tate, who rates “It” as one of her “favorite horror remakes,” decided to set up the shoot after visiting horror movie conventions with her boyfriend.

Tate revealed she warned the community the pair was planning to photo shoot so they wouldn't get spooked.

Tate revealed she warned the community the pair was planning to photo shoot so they wouldn't get spooked. (Sarah Bergeron)

“We have gone to horror conventions, and seeing the work that cosplayers put into their costumes, I wanted to give it a shot myself,” she told KOCO 5.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Tate calls "It" her favorite horror movie remake.

Tate calls "It" her favorite horror movie remake. (Sarah Bergeron)

Though to be extra cautious, Tate did inform members in the community of her upcoming photo shoot, and asked them not to call police if they saw the frightening flame-haired clown lurking around the canal.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.