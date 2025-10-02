Expand / Collapse search
Iconic Mexican restaurant chain returns, plus Las Vegas pawn shop's bizarre treasures

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
The interior of a Chi-Chi's Mexican restaurant is shown.

Chi-Chi's Mexican restaurant is back after a long absence. (Tolbert Photo/Alamy)

TOP 3:

WELCOME BACK: The iconic Chi-Chi's restaurant returns to the dining scene after two decades with original recipes and modern menu items.

'RIGHTEOUS PEOPLE': A California business faced backlash for supporting Charlie Kirk with coffee cup stickers, but community support led to a 312% sales increase.

ON THE HUNT: Rick Harrison's popular Las Vegas pawn shop displays rare finds and historical artifacts, attracting 1,200 daily visitors.

rick harrison gold and silver pawn shop

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison speaks with Fox News Digital about the busy gold and silver shop. (Fox News Digital)

CHEAP GETS – Discover practical finds under $25, from super absorbent bathroom rugs to rechargeable hand warmers. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

