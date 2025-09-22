Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amazon finds you'll wish you bought sooner for less than $25

Make your home and kitchen more efficient with these under $25 gadgets

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
knife sharpener tool from amazon

These gadgets are affordable solutions that make life less complicated. (Amazon)

These clever gadgets from Amazon show how simple ideas can make the biggest impact. From straining pasta to opening jars or keeping glass spotless, these brilliant finds, all less than $25, are small upgrades you’ll wonder how you lived without.

Clip-on pot strainer: $9.99

Clip this strainer straight onto your pot.

Clip this strainer straight onto your pot. (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99

Streamline your cooking with this simple yet ingenious strainer. It clips right onto the side of your pot, so you can drain off liquids without having to transfer food to a colander. This smart design saves you time, effort and space in your kitchen.

Shower squeegee with hooks: $12.35 (35% off)

Original price: $18.98

Keep this squeegee in your shower for easy cleaning.

Keep this squeegee in your shower for easy cleaning. (Amazon)

Amazon $18.98 $12.99

Made from stainless steel, this squeegee wipes down glass, tiles and mirrors and prevents hard water stains. It also comes with self-adhesive hooks for hanging.

Salad spinner: $24.98 (11% off)

Original price: $27.99

Clean and dry your greens in one easy step with this salad spinner.

Clean and dry your greens in one easy step with this salad spinner. (Amazon)

Amazon $27.99 $24.98

The one-handed pump on this salad spinner makes it easy to quickly dry greens. The removable basket doubles as a colander for rinsing and the lid is simple to clean.

Refrigerator deodorizer: $24.99 (11% off)

Original price: $27.99

Say goodbye to unpleasant food smells and musty odors in your fridge.

Say goodbye to unpleasant food smells and musty odors in your fridge. (Amazon)

Amazon $27.99 $24.99

Say goodbye to unpleasant food smells and musty odors in your fridge with the Purriko refrigerator deodorizerIt uses a patented process to neutralize fridge odors and helps the food stay fresher for longer. The deodorizer lasts up to 10 years without needing a replacement.

Multi-jar opener tool: $6.99 (30% off)

Original price: $9.99

Built-in grips make this jar opener a must-have item. 

Built-in grips make this jar opener a must-have item.  (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99 $6.99

Eight built-in grips make this jar opener a must-have for stubborn lids. It’s the perfect tool for those with weak hands or arthritis.

Knife sharpener: $11.47 (28% off)

Original price: $15.99

Extend the life of your knives with this sharpener.

Extend the life of your knives with this sharpener. (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99 $11.47

Extend the life of your expensive knives with this simple, affordable knife sharpener. Get better results at home thanks to its triple-action system: a diamond rod to fix dull or damaged blades, a second slot to sharpen and a final slot to polish to a razor-sharp finish.

Mini box cutter: $11.99

Always be ready to open boxes with this keychain box opener.

Always be ready to open boxes with this keychain box opener. (Amazon)

Amazon $11.99

Keep a mini box opener on your keychain for quick and easy access for breaking down boxes, cutting food and plastic packaging.

Drift car air freshener: $12.95

This air freshener is a chemical-free deodorizer.

This air freshener is a chemical-free deodorizer. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.95

This sleek, visor-mounted air freshener uses a magnetized wood block infused with essential oils to neutralize odors. There are no sprays and no plastic.

Coffee mug organizer: $24.99

These circular gadgets help save valuable kitchen storage space.

These circular gadgets help save valuable kitchen storage space. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99

You won’t need tools or screws to set up this organizer. This adjustable organizer uses a patented squeeze-to-lock design to securely stack mugs, glasses or stemless wine cups. A six-pack can hold up to 12 mugs while keeping cabinets clutter-free.

Retro Bluetooth speaker: $13.99

Keep this small, powerful speaker anywhere.

Keep this small, powerful speaker anywhere. (Amazon)

Amazon $13.99

This retro Bluetooth speaker is tiny but delivers big on sound, connectivity and style. It's perfect for listening to tunes while cooking, at parties or doing yard work. 

Silicone body scrubber: $9.99

Keep your skin healthy and extend the life of your products with this scrubber.

Keep your skin healthy and extend the life of your products with this scrubber. (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99

This silicone scrubber helps smooth rough patches and keratosis pilaris. It uses a creamy lather that lasts and helps you use less soap than a typical loofah.

VapoShower Plus shower steamers: $22.94

Get more out of a shower with these steamers.

Get more out of a shower with these steamers. (Amazon)

Amazon $22.94

Turn your shower into a spa with Vicks VapoShower Plus. It’s made with eucalyptus, menthol and camphor to deliver a strong aromatic blend that helps you breathe more comfortably.

Rolly hanger: $19.95

This clever hanger makes it easy to store your hats and belts. 

This clever hanger makes it easy to store your hats and belts.  (Amazon)

Amazon $19.95

With a 360-degree swivel and easy open-and-close lever, this hanger makes storing hats, belts, purses and scarves simple.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

