Amazon finds you'll wish you bought sooner for less than $25

These clever gadgets from Amazon show how simple ideas can make the biggest impact. From straining pasta to opening jars or keeping glass spotless, these brilliant finds, all less than $25, are small upgrades you’ll wonder how you lived without.

Streamline your cooking with this simple yet ingenious strainer. It clips right onto the side of your pot, so you can drain off liquids without having to transfer food to a colander. This smart design saves you time, effort and space in your kitchen.

Original price: $18.98

Made from stainless steel, this squeegee wipes down glass, tiles and mirrors and prevents hard water stains. It also comes with self-adhesive hooks for hanging.

AMAZON'S SECRET RENEWED STORE DEALS: SAVE ON APPLE PRODUCTS, NINJA AIR FRYERS, SHARK VACUUMS AND MORE

Original price: $27.99

The one-handed pump on this salad spinner makes it easy to quickly dry greens. The removable basket doubles as a colander for rinsing and the lid is simple to clean.

Original price: $27.99

Say goodbye to unpleasant food smells and musty odors in your fridge with the Purriko refrigerator deodorizer. It uses a patented process to neutralize fridge odors and helps the food stay fresher for longer. The deodorizer lasts up to 10 years without needing a replacement.

Original price: $9.99

Eight built-in grips make this jar opener a must-have for stubborn lids. It’s the perfect tool for those with weak hands or arthritis.

Original price: $15.99

Extend the life of your expensive knives with this simple, affordable knife sharpener. Get better results at home thanks to its triple-action system: a diamond rod to fix dull or damaged blades, a second slot to sharpen and a final slot to polish to a razor-sharp finish.

Keep a mini box opener on your keychain for quick and easy access for breaking down boxes, cutting food and plastic packaging.

This sleek, visor-mounted air freshener uses a magnetized wood block infused with essential oils to neutralize odors. There are no sprays and no plastic.

You won’t need tools or screws to set up this organizer. This adjustable organizer uses a patented squeeze-to-lock design to securely stack mugs, glasses or stemless wine cups. A six-pack can hold up to 12 mugs while keeping cabinets clutter-free.



PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS SALES JUST DROPPED EARLY – THESE KITCHEN ESSENTIALS ARE 40% OFF OR MORE

This retro Bluetooth speaker is tiny but delivers big on sound, connectivity and style. It's perfect for listening to tunes while cooking, at parties or doing yard work.

This silicone scrubber helps smooth rough patches and keratosis pilaris. It uses a creamy lather that lasts and helps you use less soap than a typical loofah.

Turn your shower into a spa with Vicks VapoShower Plus. It’s made with eucalyptus, menthol and camphor to deliver a strong aromatic blend that helps you breathe more comfortably.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

With a 360-degree swivel and easy open-and-close lever, this hanger makes storing hats, belts, purses and scarves simple.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.