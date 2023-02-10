Expand / Collapse search
'Hut Hut Highball': Super Bowl cocktails to mix up for the big game

This Super Bowl LVII, choose from these 3 easy cocktails

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
Breakfast with 'Friends': Countdown to Super Bowl 57 Video

Breakfast with 'Friends': Countdown to Super Bowl 57

Steve Doocy has breakfast with diners in Lenexa, Kansas.

Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

No matter where you're planning to watch the teams compete, you can up your beverage game with festive, Super Bowl-inspired cocktails.

For Chiefs fans, there's the "Cheers to the Chiefs" drink made with a rose champagne base. 

If it's the Eagles you want to win, the green "Eagles Energizer" made with melon cordial is your game-day cocktail.

From left to right are three Super Bowl-themed cocktails: Cheers to the Chiefs, Hut Hut Highball and Eagles Energizer.

From left to right are three Super Bowl-themed cocktails: Cheers to the Chiefs, Hut Hut Highball and Eagles Energizer. (Noilly Prat/Santa Teresa/Dewar's)

And if you're just there for the party, the "Hut Hut Highball" made with Dewar's can be a crowd-pleaser. 

Chiefs fans can cheer for their favorite team by making the Cheers to the Chiefs cocktail.

Chiefs fans can cheer for their favorite team by making the Cheers to the Chiefs cocktail. (Noilly Prat)

Cheers to the Chiefs

Bring the Chief spirit to your tailgate with this easy cocktail that's filled with sweet and spicy energy.

1 ¾ oz Noilly Prat Rouge vermouth

1 oz Bitter liqueur

3 ½ oz chilled Rosé champagne

Garnish: orange slice & olive garnish

Method: Build the ingredients in a glass filled with cubed ice. Stir and garnish with an olive and fresh orange wedge.

Celebrate an Eagles win with this sweet and savory cocktail called the Eagles Energizer.

Celebrate an Eagles win with this sweet and savory cocktail called the Eagles Energizer. (Santa Teresa)

Eagles Energizer

Inspired by the Philadelphia Eagles, this savory cocktail features sweet melon and floral St-Germain.

5oz Mezcal

1.5oz Santa Teresa 1796

.75oz Melon cordial

.5oz lime

.25oz St-Germain

Method: Shake, strain over rocks, and serve with a lime wedge

If you aren't sure who to cheer for but want to take part in the festivities, try this "team neutral" cocktail: the Hut Hut Highball.

If you aren't sure who to cheer for but want to take part in the festivities, try this "team neutral" cocktail: the Hut Hut Highball. (Dewar's)

Hut Hut Highball

Sit back, relax and enjoy the big game with a classic highball – bound to please any fan.

1 ¾parts Dewar’s 12-year-old

½ parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

4 parts Fever Tree soda

Lemon twist

Mint sprig

Method: Add all ingredients to a chilled glass, Add cubed ice, and Add soda. Stir once and spray lemon oils over the top of the glass. Twist and place into the drink. Give the mint sprig a clap, and place it next to the lemon twist.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX. 

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.