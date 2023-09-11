Bear cub caught in a jam is freed after Florida wildlife officials use dish soap, chainsaw

Florida wildlife officials helped a bear cub out of a "cub conundrum" last week after finding the animal with a paw stuck in a tree crook.

A bear biologist was called in to help free the cub from its "unusual predicament," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said on Facebook.

The biologist and FWC officer who initially found the cub worked for two hours trying to pry the tree limbs apart, all the while attempting to avoid the cub’s sharp claws and teeth, the agency said.

They even tried soaking the bear’s leg in dish soap, but none of their methods helped free the cub, according to FWC.

"As a last resort, our officer found a local resident who lent the terrific twosome a chainsaw," the post read. "As our biologist safely held the bear as still as possible, our officer was able to cut one of the tree limbs entrapping the cub."

The bear was released and given a quick medical check to ensure the animal was injury-free before wildlife officials reunited the cub with its mother, according to the agency.

FWC also warned locals that bears are becoming more active in their search for food as fall approaches.

"You can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage, removing food attractants, and following other BearWise practices," the agency said.