Moose makes surprise visit outside Massachusetts elementary school

The Monday morning drop-off at a Massachusetts elementary school took an unusual turn when a large moose showed up and trudged through the line of cars.

In a Facebook post, Bonnie Albert said that the moose on the loose arrived just before elementary students were arriving at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland, Massachusetts on Monday.

"The best way to start a rainy Monday," Albert said.

In the video, the towering beast was seen casually walking among the cars in the school drop-off line before wandering away on the sidewalk.

Naquag Elementary School's principal Kristina Pelczarski told local paper, the Burlington County Times, that parents held their young children back until the moose left school grounds.

"[The parents] kind of held the kids back and took pictures. And [the moose] stopped for a few photo ops," Pelczarski said. "Then it walked across in front of the whole building. It crossed the street on the sidewalk and went down Main Street."

The Rutland Police Department shared an image on Facebook of the unusual arrival of the moose, saying that the mammal left school property without damaging any property or injuring any students.

The department's post noted that, according to the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, people should not approach or pursue a moose, which can stress the animal and cause it to bolt into traffic or bystanders.

Massachusetts' experts recommend letting the moose find its way out of a populated area and into nearby forest.