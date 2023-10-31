Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Moose makes surprise visit outside Massachusetts elementary school

A giant moose shocked a Massachusetts town by stopping by an elementary school

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Moose on loose makes surprise appearance at Massachusetts elementary school Video

Moose on loose makes surprise appearance at Massachusetts elementary school

Bonnie Anne Albert caught a large moose wandering by an elementary school in Rutland, Massachusetts on Monday, October 30. (Credit: Bonnie Anne Albert via Storyful)

The Monday morning drop-off at a Massachusetts elementary school took an unusual turn when a large moose showed up and trudged through the line of cars.

In a Facebook post, Bonnie Albert said that the moose on the loose arrived just before elementary students were arriving at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland, Massachusetts on Monday.

"The best way to start a rainy Monday," Albert said.

In the video, the towering beast was seen casually walking among the cars in the school drop-off line before wandering away on the sidewalk.

GIANT PANDAS TO LEAVE THE NATIONAL ZOO IN D.C. FOR CHINA EARLIER THAN EXPECTED

Moose walks around during school drop off

The Rutland MA Police Department shared a photo of the large moose, who was seen wandering a public elementary school on Monday, October 30. (Rutland MA Police Department )

Naquag Elementary School's principal Kristina Pelczarski told local paper, the Burlington County Times, that parents held their young children back until the moose left school grounds.

WORLD'S OLDEST DOG BOBI DIES AT 31

"[The parents] kind of held the kids back and took pictures. And [the moose] stopped for a few photo ops," Pelczarski said. "Then it walked across in front of the whole building. It crossed the street on the sidewalk and went down Main Street."

Moose on sidewalk at elementary school in Massachusetts

Bonnie Anne Albert shared a video of the moose trudging on school grounds. (Bonnie Anne Albert via Storyful)

The Rutland Police Department shared an image on Facebook of the unusual arrival of the moose, saying that the mammal left school property without damaging any property or injuring any students.

TEXAS OFFICIALS OFFER $2K TO REPORT POACHING OF THREATENED PREHISTORIC-LIKE REPTILE

The department's post noted that, according to the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, people should not approach or pursue a moose, which can stress the animal and cause it to bolt into traffic or bystanders.

A large moose walks around a Massachusetts' elementary school

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said that people should not approach or pursue a moose who wonders into a populated area. (Bonnie Anne Albert via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Massachusetts' experts recommend letting the moose find its way out of a populated area and into nearby forest.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.