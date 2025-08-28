Expand / Collapse search
How to eat McDonald's food without gaining weight, plus ancient head with eerie smile unearthed

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Man holding McDonald's cheeseburger

McDonald’s hamburgers and cheeseburgers provide protein and iron but should be eaten sparingly. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

LOVIN' IT: A nutritionist identifies McDonald's menu items that provide protein and can fit into a balanced diet when eaten in moderation.

'VERY UNUSUAL': An archaeology student uncovered a mysterious carved stone head with curly hair and a faint smile.

MATCH POINT: U.S. Open offers pricey new beverages to compete with the $23 Honey Deuce cocktail.

Fans take a photo of their Honey Deuce cocktails at the U.S. Open.

Fans take a photo of their Honey Deuce cocktails at the U.S. Open. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect)

BEAT THE HEAT – No matter how hot it gets, a good cooler can keep your items cold for days. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

