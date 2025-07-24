'Hotel vibes' coffee hack could impact sleep, plus flight passenger seat swap goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

PERK UP: Coffee enthusiasts are installing espresso machines in their bedrooms for a luxury hotel feel, but it could compromise their sleep, say health experts.

SEAT FEAT: A flight passenger shares the surprising outcome when she's asked to swap seats.

SUPPER SNUB: Experts weigh in on whether a woman should attend a family dinner to which her husband and children aren't invited.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

GREAT OUTDOORS - Save on everything from camping accessories to clothing, bags and shoes. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos